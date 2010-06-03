A Tour Of The Kingston Memory Factory In Taiwan

1

Visitors have to wear a special anti-static suit with with this printed on it. We also had to wear blue booties over our shoes.

2

The logo in the main lobby.

3

A display case of Kingston's achievements.

4

Where the DRAM magic happens.

5

It's very clinical.

6

That's your DRAM being put on the PCB.

7

A memory module is born.

8

RAM being passed between machines.

9

There it goes!

10

RAM getting split up from big sheets of PCB.

11

There it goes again!