In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs You've Ever Seen

Even if you like to get your hands dirty, today's picture story may make you want a shower. Get your latex gloves and liquid air ready. These messes won't be easy to clean up.

An Open Lid

Our first lid! Dust filters really do help – if they’re cleaned every once in a while.

A Massive Lid

Another lid. This time it’s quite a bit larger.

Alienware

The fine threads of the silkworm make this PC the ideal setup for some extra income on the side. This is the way to become a textile manufacturer in only five years without any help from a job agency.

Ripped Off Lid

A third front-panel cover! At least the grey color hides the germs.

Picture-In-Picture

This CPU cooler is guaranteed to not cool your processor.

On The Periphery

Vintage peripherals.

Poor Kermit

This could’ve been a nice dish for someone adventurous: the perfectly fried frog.

Choosy

It’s plain to see which letters and numbers the user doesn’t touch very often.

Building Terraces

Is it metal? Plastic? Polychlorinated biphenyl? It's all dust to me.

Pretty Colors

Who says that PC dust always has to be grey? Maybe that’s just a passing fad.

109 Comments
  • kenh536 26 October 2014 07:17
    *goes and cleans PC*
  • Gelid03 26 October 2014 07:38
    Very funny article and a little disturbing
  • iron8orn 26 October 2014 07:40
    haha a dead frog..
  • huilun02 26 October 2014 07:43
    Looks like time to get a new P̶C̶ user.
  • Nuckles_56 26 October 2014 08:34
    Wow, these pictures just show how robust the hardware actually is if it can survive this kind of treatment
  • gofasterstripes 26 October 2014 08:41
    *Puts down breakfast*
  • Tynidik 26 October 2014 08:48
    Pukes and panics at every electronic item in house... So many machines So little time!
  • junkeymonkey 26 October 2014 12:52
    looks like the everyday stuff folks bring to me and say '' can you fix this ?? it just stopped working for no reason ''
  • CAaronD 26 October 2014 13:09
    Who needs custom case mods when you have this? ... This ... Desert themes are no longer required because you already have a desert inside your PC.
  • junkeymonkey 26 October 2014 13:18
    true I hear the 220w fx 9000 chips can make for excellent pop corn poppers just replace thermal paste with cooking oil and your good to go ...
