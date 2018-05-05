Fortnite Battle Royale Guide: 20 Best Tips and Tricks To Win

The 20 Best Fortnite Tips and Tricks from our Community

When it comes to battle royale games, Fortnite is the new reigning champ. While PlayerUnknown's Battle Grounds may have been the first game to popularize the battle royale genre, it is now places a close second in terms of both concurrent players and popularity. If you're reading this than it's safe to say you're one of the 45 million players looking to get an edge in Fortnite. We put together this list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you win in Fortnite. Read on to learn how to defeat the competition and claim that sweet victory.

Catch Some Air with The Fire Hydrant Jump

Fire Hydrants are everywhere in Fortnite, so why not put them to use. Players can perform a super jump by breaking a fire hydrant open with their pick axe and hopping on the water. A fire hydrant jump is great to utilize when in the midst of a fire fight or when trying to get to hard to reach places.



Use C4 to Breach Fortresses, Not Damage Players

The C4 charge is one of Fortnite's more useful items, and packs a seriously explosive punch. While C4 may be useful, we don't recommend for you to use them during a firefight or to attack other players. You're more likely to hurt than your opponent if you whip out a C4 charge during a gunfight. A single stray bullet could hit the C4, causing it to explode, and hurting you in the process.

Furthermore, C4 does little damage to other players. Best not to waste this precious item on your enemy. Better yet, you can use it to break into, or break apart a fortress hiding a player. That will give you the upper hand when you catch an enemy by surprise.

Never Rush for Supplies

Most players rush straight for supplies the moment they hit the ground, but that's a great way to get killed. There are likely many other players rushing to get supplies, and rushing towards supplies means one of their stray bullets could end your run. Take your time.

When Healing, Note the Time

Healing takes time and the amount of time it takes to heal depends on the type of item you have. The Chug-Jug takes about 15 seconds to restore your health completely, so it’s best to gauge where you are going and what you are doing when healing.

Search for Loot In Wailing Woods

There are a number of reasons Wailing Woods is our favorite area for collecting loot. There usually isn't that big of a crowd when compared to other areas of the map, which means pain-free looting. Also, Wailing Woods has a ton of weapons, chests, and items to grab. High quality loot with little conflict earns Wailing Woods an A+ for looting.

Ride a Supply Drop

Most players camp out under supply drops waiting for them to fall. Get the jump on them by riding the balloon all the way down. Catching a ride on the supply drop balloon is easy enough: get to an area with some height and use a launch pad to get the necessary altitude to get on top of the balloon.

Slide Down Hills Without Losing Health

Every bit of health counts in this survival game, which is why it’s important to not lose any when traversing hills throughout the game. There’s a simple way to avoid losing health when going downhill: simply move in the opposite direction. You’ll save a ton of health and live another day to fight the good fight.

Ride the Guided Missle

You need out-of-the-box strategic thinking to win at Fortnite. What better way to surprise your foes than to ride a rocket straight into battle.

To get started, you'll want to choose a launch point without too many obstacles, lest you run into them on your rocket ride. Building stairs into the sky can also help you avoid crashing into obstacles. Once you have your location, fire the rocket and wait for it to circle back towards you. Then hop on and enjoy the ride.

Play According to Your Weapon

While there are many different guns to fight with in Fortnite, each weapon generally falls into one of three categories: close range, medium range or long range. Make sure you use each weapon according to its strengths and avoid its weaknesses.

Close range weapons such as pistols and shotguns are ineffective at long range, but can pack quite the punch close up. If you play to your strengths, you are more likely to defeat your opponents in a firefight.

Move to the Center ASAP

Most players in Fortnite stay on the periphery of the playing area, but not you, a champion of Fortnite and an expert player. You head straight for the center. You prepare for the oncoming enemy by building a defensive structure before anyone else can get to you. You prepare for the inevitable fight heading your way by moving to the center as quickly as possible. Good on you and have a nice victory!

