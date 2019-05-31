Our Favorite Computex 2019 Case Mods: From Beer, to the Iron Throne and Pork Ramen

“ElmorLabs Ice Cube”

ElmorLabs kept it cool with its mod for G.Skill with the chillest looking build on the Computex showfloor. It includes Trident Z RGB RAM and and ROG Maximus XI Apex motherboard. Liquid nitrogen (LN2) cools it to -50 degrees Celsius, great news for its i9-9900K.

“Best Pork Ramen Store”

Adorable or scary? You decide. We don’t know why these pigs would want to hang out so close to a place that cooks pork, but we do know Vietnamese modder Amber Spider outfitted this surreal creation with an i7-9700K, MSI MPG Z390I Gaming Edge AC and RTX 2060 Ventus 6G OC, HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM, Bitspower Paris cooling and an FSP Dagger Pro 650W PSU.

"I Choose You"

Kanto meets Reynolds in Stefan Ulrich’s Pokémon themed mod. This year, Thermaltake’s booth featured mods of its case Level 20-series cases. Uniting the original three Pokémon choices Professor Oak gives you (both in display and in coolant color) in the video game with nods to the new Detective Pikachu movie, there’s nothing for a Pokémon fan (new or old) not to enjoy.

Ready, Aim, Fire

Despite using the same style case as the other mods at Thermaltake’s Computex booth, the one belonging to Mike Samsin, from the Philippines, looks like it could physically obliterate the others. Let’s just be grateful that thing isn’t loaded.

“Cyberbike”

If you’re looking for a less combative form of transportation, perhaps the Cyberbike is more your style. Displayed by Enermax, it uses the firm’s Revolution SFX 550W PSU, Liqfusion 240 CPU cooler and Trident Z Royal RAM.

“Mini TV”

AMD PC mod inception. Found at Alphacool’s booth, it’s an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G-based system on an ASRock A300M-STX board with a Plextor M9Pe SSD, chilled by an RGB Alphacool Eisblock XPX CPU block and accompanying pump and radiator, all housed in a modded version of AMD’s first-generation Ryzen Threadripper box. For authenticity, we hope you need to use the Torx screwdriver included in the Threadripper packaging to get to what’s inside.

“Mortar V2”

Speaking of things we hope aren’t loaded, this mortar-inspired mod, spotted at the AITC booth, was another one of the few AMD mods. It hosts an AMD Threadripper 1900x CPU, AITC’s Rapidez RGB RAM, an Asus Prime x3999 motherboard, Corsair 1600W PSU and Bykski cooling.

Team Blue

No question what brand CPU this Vikingdom’s mod uses. No matter your CPU team preference, you’ve got to admit this is a sweet rendition of Intel’s unique 9th Gen packaging.

Fittingly, it taps an i9-9900K and Intel’s 750P 512GB SSD, plus Trident Z Royal memy, ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming and GTX 1080 Ti O11G Gaming and ROG Thor 1200W PSU.

Traditional China

Ni hao! Inspired by traditional Chinese culture and respect for the environment (as per PSU vendor FSP’s philosophy), Zhengzhou 90IT computer studio’s mod depicts a delightful scene, especially with its bridge and tiny fisherman and koi pond.

In addition to an FSP Dagger Pro 650W PSU, traditional China is sitting atop an i9-9900K, ROG Strix Z390-F Gaming and RTX 2080 08G Gaming, Trident Z Royal RGB, Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD (500GB) and Bitspower Paris water cooling all packed into Thermaltake’s Core P5 case.

Tall Glass of Water

G.Skill actually had to lower their platform for MP Customize’s mod, a meter-tall sight to be seen featuring an i9-7900K, Asus ROG Rampage Extreme motherboard, Zotac RTX 2080 Ti ArticStorm, Samsung NVMe SSD 960 PRO (512GB), Bitspower cooling and impressive cable management thanks to Cablenaut.