Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 28.2A (112.8%), 4.75V 3.3V: 30A (120%), 3.15V 5VSB: 4.1A (136.67%), 4.787V, 80mV ripple
|OPP
|1019.74W (119.97%)
|OTP
|✓ (110°C @ +12V heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC thermistors
We didn't find over-current protection on the +12V rail as we would have expected, though the minor rails' OCP triggering points are normal.
The 5VSB rail registers very high ripple. But this is a problem that we notice under lower loads as well. We did test a second AG-850M and found it to have lower ripple at 5VSB, so something may have been wrong with the first sample.
Over-power protection is set at a reasonable level, and the over-temperature protection is a bit low compared to other PSUs rated for full output at 50°C.
Finally, there is short circuit protection on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and we find surge/inrush current protection (though there is no bypass relay to support the NTC thermistors).
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content