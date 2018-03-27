Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 28.2A (112.8%), 4.75V 3.3V: 30A (120%), 3.15V 5VSB: 4.1A (136.67%), 4.787V, 80mV ripple OPP 1019.74W (119.97%) OTP ✓ (110°C @ +12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC thermistors

We didn't find over-current protection on the +12V rail as we would have expected, though the minor rails' OCP triggering points are normal.

The 5VSB rail registers very high ripple. But this is a problem that we notice under lower loads as well. We did test a second AG-850M and found it to have lower ripple at 5VSB, so something may have been wrong with the first sample.

Over-power protection is set at a reasonable level, and the over-temperature protection is a bit low compared to other PSUs rated for full output at 50°C.

Finally, there is short circuit protection on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and we find surge/inrush current protection (though there is no bypass relay to support the NTC thermistors).



