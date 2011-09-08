Four 3 TB Hard Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: 4 KB Random Reads/Writes And Streaming Reads/Writes
In random reading and writing of 4 KB data blocks, the 7200 RPM drives don’t beat their power-optimized competitors, but rather fall slightly behind those "slower" devices.
Thanks to their faster spindle speeds, the Seagate Barracuda XT and Hitachi Deskstar 7K3000 have lower access times, allowing them to come out in front in the streaming Iometer benchmark.
Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth
how about TLER ? and the issue with frequent head parking ? Though the later is correctable with wdidle3.exe..
Considering each green drive might have different rotation speed are you sure about your NAS recommendation?
The most important characteristic of the HDDs is reliability. So far, since 3/11, all of the HDDs have proven reliable, while the SSD had to be RMA'd after a couple of weeks.
But the story is not complete on any of this hardware as it is still premature to talk about long term results. I believe that reliability is the biggest issue with 3 TB drives and would like to see more on failure rates and reliability.
BTW the average feedback at Newegg on large HDDs is about 60% positive (4 or 5 eggs) on large drives. I made a decision to buy only drives with a rating of at least 80% aggregate positive.