Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

Benchmark Results: Temperature And Power Consumption

Drive Surface Temperature (Idle)

The most important variable in determining a disk's temperature is the speed of its spindle, followed by the number of platters it employs. That's only a general guideline, though. We get surprised by Hitachi's two five-platter models, which run slightly cooler than the three-platter Seagate Barracuda.

Power Consumption

The same general truth applies to power requirements, too. Although Seagate’s Barracuda 3 TB should show us the lowest idle power due to its three-platter design, both 5400 RPM Hitachi drives are actually better. The difference between the 7200 RPM models is rather small.

Intensive I/O workloads show the Deskstar 7Kx000 drives consuming close to 10 W, while the Seagate drives are better in this discipline.

At maximum continuous throughput, Seagate's Barracuda XT requires the most power, followed by two Hitachi drives and the new Barracuda 3 TB. All 5400 RPM models remain under 8 W.