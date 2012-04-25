Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

3 TB: Hitachi Deskstar 7K3000 (HDS723030ALA640)
Hitachi’s second 3 TB drive spins at 7200 RPM and has 64 MB of cache memory. As a result, its specified throughput is much higher: 1656 Mb/s instead of 1366 Mb/s (that's 207 versus 170 MB/s). Real-world throughput reaches up to 152 MB/s according to h2benchw and 148 MB/s in our Iometer streaming reads test. These are commendable results that are only beaten by the new Deskstar 7K4000 and Seagate’s Barracuda 3 TB, which actually gets close to 200 MB/s.
The 7K3000 family is also available in 2 TB and 1.5 TB flavors, and they’re all specified for 24/7 operation. Power consumption is higher on this 7200 RPM drive than on Hitachi's 5K3000. That's simply the price you have to pay for higher throughput. We measure 4.9 W at idle for the 5400 RPM 3 TB drive and 7.1 W at idle on this 7200 RPM model. The 4 TB versions have very similar power requirements.
Since the performance difference between the 3 and 4 TB drives isn't too significant, we again have to recommend that anyone shopping for a high-capacity disk consider living with the 3 TB model if the last gigabyte isn't absolutely imperative. You simply spend a lot less money per gigabyte when you compromise down to the smaller drive.
You can find comprehensive hard drive performance comparison in our 2012 Desktop HDD Charts.
Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.
Thanks.