Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

3 TB: Seagate Barracuda XT (ST3300651AS)

Barracuda XT was Seagate’s first 7200 RPM 3 TB hard drive, and the 2 TB model was the first drive equipped with a SATA 6Gb/s interface. All Barracuda XTs come with 64 MB of cache. They also have a much lower specified annual failure rate of 0.34%, whereas the regular Barracuda is specified at a <1% AFR. If you’re looking for a drive that needs to be able to operate 24/7, go for the Barracuda XT instead of Seagate's vanilla Barracuda. Just be aware that it bears a $250 price tag (210 Euros in Europe), too.

However, it is important to point out that the Barracuda XT is older than the Barracuda discussed on the previous page, which helps explain why it's also slower. A maximum throughput of 158 MB/s almost matches the 163 MB/s achieved by Hitachi's Deskstar 7K4000, but it doesn't even come close to the aforementioned Barracuda's excellent 193 MB/s result. Barracuda XT employs five platters, which means that it gets hotter than the Barracuda. But it's still slightly cooler than the Hitachi drive.

You'll probably want to avoid the 2 TB Barracuda XT, which is quite a bit slower than the 3 TB model reviewed in this article. Please check out our 2012 HDD Charts for more details.