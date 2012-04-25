Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

3 TB: Seagate Barracuda XT (ST3300651AS)
Barracuda XT was Seagate’s first 7200 RPM 3 TB hard drive, and the 2 TB model was the first drive equipped with a SATA 6Gb/s interface. All Barracuda XTs come with 64 MB of cache. They also have a much lower specified annual failure rate of 0.34%, whereas the regular Barracuda is specified at a <1% AFR. If you’re looking for a drive that needs to be able to operate 24/7, go for the Barracuda XT instead of Seagate's vanilla Barracuda. Just be aware that it bears a $250 price tag (210 Euros in Europe), too.
However, it is important to point out that the Barracuda XT is older than the Barracuda discussed on the previous page, which helps explain why it's also slower. A maximum throughput of 158 MB/s almost matches the 163 MB/s achieved by Hitachi's Deskstar 7K4000, but it doesn't even come close to the aforementioned Barracuda's excellent 193 MB/s result. Barracuda XT employs five platters, which means that it gets hotter than the Barracuda. But it's still slightly cooler than the Hitachi drive.
You'll probably want to avoid the 2 TB Barracuda XT, which is quite a bit slower than the 3 TB model reviewed in this article. Please check out our 2012 HDD Charts for more details.
Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.
Thanks.