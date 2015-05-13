802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Testing: Interference And Workloads

How We Tested
|Test Hardware: Client #1
|Processors
|AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi) 3.6GHz (18 * 200MHz), Socket AM3+, 8MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus Crosshair V Formula (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950 Chipset, BIOS 1703
|Memory
|G.Skill 16GB (4 x 4GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5V
|Storage
|Patriot Wildfire 256GB, SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3GB
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling Turbo-Cool 850W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst Release 12.10
|Test Hardware: Client #2 (Asus N56V Notebook)
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-3720QM (Ivy Bridge) 2.6GHz (26 * 100MHz), LGA 2011, 12MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Memory
|Hyundai 8GB (2 x 4GB) PC3-12800, HMT351S6CFR8C-PB @ 1.5V
|Storage
|Seagate ST9750420AS 750GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GT 630M
|Power Supply
|Asus ADP-120ZB
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia Driver 290.47
|Test Hardware: Server (Unmodeled AMD Prototype Sample)
|Processors
|AMD A10-4600M (Trinity) 2.3GHz (23 * 100MHz), Socket FS1r2, 2 x 2MB Shared L2, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|TBD
|Memory
|Micron 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR3-1333, 8KTF25664HZ-1G4M1 @ 1.35V
|Storage
|Samsung 830 128GB SSD
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7660G
|Power Supply
|TBD
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst Release 12.10
We conducted three basic tests. First, we created a 2GB folder containing hundreds of MP3, EXE and stray work document files. This was used to test transfer throughput speeds in both directions. Next, we turned to the networking test module in PassMark’s PerformanceTest 8 suite. Our primary performance focus, as usual, rested on Ixia’s IxChariot. Specifically, we ran two of IxChariot’s built-in scripts. Unless otherwise noted, we transferred 100 records with the High-Performance TCP Throughput script and 1000 records with the UDP Throughput script.
We will further explain the tests as we go in the following pages, but first a word about selecting a “winner” for each benchmark. In many cases, we did not pick the fastest time as the automatic victor. When it comes to network traffic, especially the wireless traffic so often used for media streaming, you actually care more about the slowest time than the fastest. It doesn’t matter how fast your data is coming in when all you’re trying to do is maintain 30 frames per second. But if your stream throughput drops to the point that you begin to drop frames or pause to buffer, then you’ve got a real problem. Our bias was to weight results toward average sustained throughput. In cases where two average scores were very close, though, we generally let the slowest recorded speed influence our decision.
At any rate, great article! I will certainly send this to my more tech-savvy friends who are looking to upgrade from N right now. I have the 66U in my own home and this seems to be spot-on which what I experience relating to distance and obstructions. It is not necessarily the fastest router on the market, but it is nice an consistent which has merits.
I found out that my cable/internet company provides a free router, they hooked it up..............no issues since. Heck they just gave me a free AC router that can be controlled from internet.
I will not be buying any more routers.
Cool article.
WPS can't be turned disabled by software. That's the big problem with it. My last two routers and one AP got hacked through WPS, even though it was disabled in software. That's when I learned that it doesn't actually get turned off. The only way to protect against the WPS security hole is if the software running the router or AP doesn't support WPS. This can be done by either getting an AP or router without that feature (quite difficult and rather expensive) or putting an opensource software on your router that doesn't have support for WPS (more difficult, but somewhat less expensive.)
As for "better than nothing for non-technical people", that's pretty much asinine. That's like saying "someone can't operate the key, so we'll leave this side door open."
Did you know the ISP free routers have a back door for support purposes. They couldn't support them if they didn't have that back door. The big problem with that is that every support person, and former support person, for that company knows that back door. A vengeful or malicious former employee could easily hack into any customer's router and insert tracking software or "listen in" on the internet traffic, capturing all your passwords. They also have other massive security holes. ISPs patch their router firmware for bugs or security holes even less often than home router manufacturers. They aren't safe.