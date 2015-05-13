802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Testing: Interference And Workloads

Performance With Interference
Now things start to get interesting. We wanted to examine the role of interference in 11ac throughput. Obviously, there are many ways to go about this, from industrial-grade RF emitters to the kitchen microwave oven. For the sake of simplicity and reproduction, we decided to use one of our spare routers as an interfering source. Specifically, we set the Nighthawk up as a client adapter on the same channel frequency, plugged it into a client notebook and set it on the table about two feet from the router under test directly in the line of sight path between test router and client adapter on the other side of the room. When we test the Nighthawk, we use the Asus as our interfering client. We then had the interfering router pull in a continuous Netflix stream from the home network. Given the multi-path nature of MIMO, we clearly couldn’t disrupt all paths into the test router, but this approach seemed like it should provide at least some competition for our test subjects and apply some stress on their ability to cope with competing ambient traffic.
Again, we’ll run the baseline results next to the current test results for comparison. In three out of four cases, performance declined in the face of 5GHz interference. Strangely, the exception was our R6300, which picked up a roughly 15% performance gain on server-to-client transferring. Everybody else seems to have suffered from the RF competition. Amped and the Nighthawk in particular appear to have been hit hardest.
In our PassMark test, every router loses performance. Recall that our baseline showed us hitting that 410-ish Mb/s ceiling, especially in UDP throughput. With interference, only the Nighthawk can keep scratching that UDP maximum. Every other score suffers, including the Nighthawk’s TCP speed. This time around, the Amped router seems particularly wounded. Combined with the 2GB test, this has us starting to wonder if Amped’s 2x2 antenna design leaves it more susceptible to 5GHz environmental issues.
We see another anomaly here with the Nighthawk battling through interference from the R63000 to pull in even faster numbers, albeit not stunningly accelerated. The R6300 sees some elevation in its performance floor, but the reduction in its ceiling yields a slower overall average. The Amped and Asus units get hammered particularly hard by 5GHz interference.
As one might expect from UDP, in which there’s no mandate to resend failed packets, we see very little difference in our baseline and interference results. In fact, here you can see the Nighthawk’s 5GHz IxChariot graph results, with the interference results shown on the right.
Very similar, right? The interfered pattern shows a bit less spiking up toward 140 Mb/s, but otherwise the graph seems little affected.
Let’s see if these results carry over into our 2.4GHz interference comparisons.
Right off the bat, we would answer no. TCP traffic gets mauled like a bear victim with a broken leg. Why, you think, there’s no way that Asus could really take almost 1550 seconds to complete the client-to-server test. That’s nearly half an hour! Yes, Marsha, it’s true. We ran it twice. The Nighthawk won this race simply by being the only router to have one result that didn’t double or triple from our baseline.
The bad news is only confirmed by PassMark. All routers take it in the kidneys. Our beloved AC66U from the prior round-up sees its UDP traffic in particular crushed. The Nighthawk again wins through sheer force of staying upright throughout the interference storm.
Again, be careful of the x-axis scale; it could be misleading. Amped may have won our baseline test for 2.4GHz TCP in IxChariot, but in the face of interference it loses roughly two-thirds of its throughput. Asus likewise wears a boat anchor into the dark depths. Damage for the R6300 isn’t as relatively bad, but, then again, it had less to lose when starting in last place. By only sacrificing about 20%, the Nighthawk looks downright awesome.
Check out the instant replay. TCP or UDP, the impact of interference on the 2.4GHz band remains almost the same. Again, the Nighthawk withstands assault well, and the Asus serves as a warning for future generations. Just look at the Asus' comparison between baseline (left) and interfered here.
At any rate, great article! I will certainly send this to my more tech-savvy friends who are looking to upgrade from N right now. I have the 66U in my own home and this seems to be spot-on which what I experience relating to distance and obstructions. It is not necessarily the fastest router on the market, but it is nice an consistent which has merits.
I found out that my cable/internet company provides a free router, they hooked it up..............no issues since. Heck they just gave me a free AC router that can be controlled from internet.
I will not be buying any more routers.
Cool article.
WPS can't be turned disabled by software. That's the big problem with it. My last two routers and one AP got hacked through WPS, even though it was disabled in software. That's when I learned that it doesn't actually get turned off. The only way to protect against the WPS security hole is if the software running the router or AP doesn't support WPS. This can be done by either getting an AP or router without that feature (quite difficult and rather expensive) or putting an opensource software on your router that doesn't have support for WPS (more difficult, but somewhat less expensive.)
As for "better than nothing for non-technical people", that's pretty much asinine. That's like saying "someone can't operate the key, so we'll leave this side door open."
Did you know the ISP free routers have a back door for support purposes. They couldn't support them if they didn't have that back door. The big problem with that is that every support person, and former support person, for that company knows that back door. A vengeful or malicious former employee could easily hack into any customer's router and insert tracking software or "listen in" on the internet traffic, capturing all your passwords. They also have other massive security holes. ISPs patch their router firmware for bugs or security holes even less often than home router manufacturers. They aren't safe.