802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Testing: Interference And Workloads

Performance Over Range
Time for more abuse. We moved our client system to the opposite end of the house and down to the lower level, thereby adding significant obstacles and distance to the wireless data path.
If there was any doubt about the necessity of having three antennas, whether power-boosted or not, this should lay the issue to rest. Differences between the Asus, R6300, and Nighthawk almost seem insignificant in comparison.
Any concerns about hitting a ceiling in PassMark are long gone. At best, the Nighthawk delivers half of the TCP throughput realized on our baseline test. Asus and the R6300 get whacked in approximately similar amounts. And poor Amped is left holding its innards, 90% of its lifeblood lost over the 70-foot distance.
Our IxChariot 5GHz TCP results largely mirror those of PassMark. Netgear’s Nighthawk once more emerges as the easy victor, losing half of its throughput while competitors take on far more damage.
Interestingly with UDP traffic, both Netgear routers emerge nearly unscathed. Asus takes a hard knock to its performance floor but still manages to keep its average throughput largely intact. Only Amped takes another body blow. The key take-away here is this: if you’re going to stream data over a long and/or obstructed path, particularly if using the inherently shorter-range 5GHz band, try to give preference to UDP-based applications (such as video streaming) and make sure your router has three or more antennas.
Very quickly, let’s spin through the 2.4GHz range comparisons and see if they fare any better or worse than 5GHz.
Once again, we see added distance and obstacles wreak havoc with copy times—with two exceptions. On the client-to-server transfer, Asus only takes about a 20% hit to its performance. That same test for the Nighthawk takes nearly twice as long as the baseline, but the Nighthawk’s server-to-client test takes a measly two seconds longer than the baseline.
With PerformanceTest, we see the stressed routers lose roughly half of their throughput. More significantly, note how the distinct gap between TCP and UDP performance in the baseline all but disappears in the range results. Asus is the only model to keep its UDP speed up, which is why it won this test.
Once again, the Nighthawk shows its fortitude under IxChariot. Amped, Asus, and the R6300 each take a 2x to 4x performance shave. But the Nighthawk’s TCP numbers barely suffer. Impressive.
UDP tells the same story as TCP.
At any rate, great article! I will certainly send this to my more tech-savvy friends who are looking to upgrade from N right now. I have the 66U in my own home and this seems to be spot-on which what I experience relating to distance and obstructions. It is not necessarily the fastest router on the market, but it is nice an consistent which has merits.
I found out that my cable/internet company provides a free router, they hooked it up..............no issues since. Heck they just gave me a free AC router that can be controlled from internet.
I will not be buying any more routers.
Cool article.
WPS can't be turned disabled by software. That's the big problem with it. My last two routers and one AP got hacked through WPS, even though it was disabled in software. That's when I learned that it doesn't actually get turned off. The only way to protect against the WPS security hole is if the software running the router or AP doesn't support WPS. This can be done by either getting an AP or router without that feature (quite difficult and rather expensive) or putting an opensource software on your router that doesn't have support for WPS (more difficult, but somewhat less expensive.)
As for "better than nothing for non-technical people", that's pretty much asinine. That's like saying "someone can't operate the key, so we'll leave this side door open."
Did you know the ISP free routers have a back door for support purposes. They couldn't support them if they didn't have that back door. The big problem with that is that every support person, and former support person, for that company knows that back door. A vengeful or malicious former employee could easily hack into any customer's router and insert tracking software or "listen in" on the internet traffic, capturing all your passwords. They also have other massive security holes. ISPs patch their router firmware for bugs or security holes even less often than home router manufacturers. They aren't safe.