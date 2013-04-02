"Three AMD 990FX-Based Motherboards For Enthusiasts"

Results: F1 2012 And Skyrim
Even after retesting multiple times, Asus’ M5A99FX Pro R2.0 (say that five times fast) constantly produced a frame rate drop at our lowest F1 2012 setting. Conversely, it achieved an unexpected lead at 1280x720 and 1920x1080 using our highest-quality preset.
After seeing a few quirks in three other games, our Skyrim results are much more normal-looking.
Don't speculate! Do the tests and add it to the article so we can see what the software packages are actually accomplishing! That's why I read your site, yeah? For hard info that I can't get myself.
Now, AMD is just slipping too far behind. Not just on the CPU front, but like how about some PCIe 3?
I'm waiting for 64-bit ARMs to hit the desktop. That's probably the next truly interesting thing on the horizon.
Yes, but not a lot of new things need to be offered anyways. PCIe 3.0 is just a gimmick and doesn't really give much more performance over PCIe2
Old chipset, recent boards, any questions?
I don't think enthusiasts would want to buy a slow CPU from AMD.