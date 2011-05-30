The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

Metro is an absolute beast when it comes to taxing graphics performance. Applying the depth of field effect, especially, has a profound impact on frame rates, as each card is hit with a DirectCompute task that literally cuts results in half.

It’s really not a surprise, then, that it doesn’t matter if you’re running a Core i5 at 3.1 GHz or a Phenom II at 3.7 GHz—both solutions yield comparable performance when they’re backed by a pair of GeForce GTX 570s in SLI.