The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

By

AMD is laying the foundation for its Socket AM3+, Bulldozer-based Zambezi processors with the 990FX chipset, functionally identical to 890FX. The big news is that motherboard vendors are licensing SLI again, and we want to compare performance to Intel.

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

Like Metro 2033, Aliens vs. Predator is constrained by graphics performance at all three resolutions, with and without anti-aliasing applied.

Thus far, we have “it doesn’t matter” as an answer to the question, “which platform should I buy for my next SLI-based build?” in two real-world games. One game and one synthetic metric claim otherwise.

