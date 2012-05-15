AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

CPU Benchmarks: Content Creation
We shifted over to Photoshop CS6 for this test, but retained our standard threaded filter benchmark. The result doesn’t reflect the benefit of OpenCL support. Nevertheless, AMD’s Trinity-based A10-4600M still fares much better than the Llano-based machine. With that said, the A10-4600M is still about 33% slower than Sandy Bridge.
Although our test doesn’t utilize the application’s OpenCL support, we wanted to point out that the feature only helps with a handful of tasks. Moreover, any OpenCL-enabled device enables support, including HD Graphics 3000 (even if Intel has to use software emulation to make it possible).
Intel scores a significant win in our 3ds Max workload. The A10-4600M performs much closer to the A8-3500M in this particular benchmark.
Cinebench, based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D software, is a good test not only because it reflects the performance of a real-world application, but also because it facilitates the measurement of viewport refresh speed and rendering performance. The Trinity and Llano designs outperform Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture in the former discipline, but fall behind when it comes to rendering the final output.
BTW, Charlie @ SemiAccurate is not an AMD fanbois IME. He just calls it like it is. Reality bites sometimes be it Nvidia, AMD or Intel's problems. Denial never changes reality. It is what it is.
A10-4600M laptops will be int eh $600-$700 neighborhood, and we're still waiting for Ivy bridge Core i5 to arrive in this price range.
We go over this. We also talk about how we'll do a follow up as soon as an appropriate product is available.
You need to read for it to make sense.
In a related question, does Trinity's details and specs lead to any conclusions about what Piledriver desktop processors will be like?