AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We’re keeping the focus on mobility for this launch, with three products to compare. AMD provided us with a laptop equipped with its top-of-the-line A10-4600M APU, a product we’re told will cost somewhere around $600 when it’s made publicly-available (although the company’s press deck indicates a price point closer to $700).
With similarly-priced Ivy Bridge-equipped notebooks not yet available for testing, we turned to existing products for comparison. We picked a laptop armed with a Core i5-2450M to represent Intel’s comparable effort. And although prices range from $550 to just over $1000 for laptops equipped with this same CPU, most fall in the $660 to $900 range.
To see how Trinity compares to its predecessor, we added a machine equipped with an A8-3500M to the mix. As an added bonus, this laptop is equipped with Dual Graphics, so we were also able to benchmark a discrete Radeon 6630M for comparison in some cases.
AMD’s Trinity test bed came equipped with a 128 GB SSD and two 2 GB sticks of 1600 MT/s DDR3 memory. We’re not convinced that you’d ever find an expensive SSD in a $700 laptop. So, to keep things fair, we used the same SSD and memory in all three platforms. Surprisingly, the Llano-based A8-3500M-equipped system was unwilling to run the memory at 1600 MT/s, instead forcing it to run at 1333 MT/s with lower latencies. With no BIOS options available to manually configure data rates, we were forced to keep it at this speed for our tests.
The most popular laptop resolution for models in this price range is 1366x768, but we’ll benchmark at 1280x800 because it pushes almost exactly the same number of pixels and has better external monitor support. There are fewer (but still a significant) models available shipping at 1600x900, so we’ll test that resolution as well. Finally, we’ll add 1024x600 to the mix. Before you cringe at the thought of gaming at such meager dimensions, consider that a 27” monitor at 1080p results in about 80 DPI. Setting 1024x600 on a 15” screen results in 85 DPI—higher pixel density.
|AMD Llano A8-3500M Test System
|AMD Trinity A10-4600M Test System
|Intel Core i5-2450M Test System
|CPU
|AMD A8-3500M (Llano)Quad-Core, 4 MB L21.5 GHz (2.4 GHz Max Turbo)
|AMD A10-4600M (Trinity)Quad-Core, 4 MB L22.3 GHz (3.2 GHz Max Turbo)
|Intel Core i5-2450M (Sandy Bridge)Dual-Core, Hyper-Threading enabled, 3 MB L32.5 GHz (3.1 GHz Max Turbo)
|Motherboard
|Compal PCL10 Chipset: AMD A70 Fusion Controller HubWith USB 3.0 Support
|AMD Trinity Comal FF Platform Chipset: AMD A70M
|HP 1695 Chipset: Intel HM65
|Networking
|Onboard Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|4 GB DDR3 1346 MHz 2 x 2 GB, CL 9-9-9-23-1TMicron MT8KTF25664HZ-1G6M1
|4 GB DDR3 1600 MHz 2 x 2 GB, CL 11-11-11-28-1TMicron MT8KTF25664HZ-1G6M1
|Graphics
|Radeon HD 6620G (integrated)444 MHz GPU, Shared DDR3 at 667 MHzRadeon HD 6630M444 MHz GPU, Shared DDR3 at 667 MHz
|Radeon HD 7660G (integrated)444 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 667 MHz
|Intel HD Graphics 3000(integrated) 650 MHz GPU, Shared DDR3 at 667 MHz
|Hard Drive
|Samsung SSD 830 Series128 GB
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x6, Service Pack 1
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Intel Core i5-2520M Test System:Intel Graphics Driver 15.26.8.64.2696AMD Llano A8-3500M Test System: AMD Catalyst 12.4 Mobility BETAAMD Trinity A10-4600M Test System: 8.945-120328a-136239E BETA
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Metro 2033
|Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 9,benchmark tool, Low Detail, No AA, 4x AF, advanced physX disabled, tessellation disabled, DOF disabled
|Crysis 2
|Adrenaline benchmark tool, lowest settings
|DiRT 3
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.4.27, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|HandBrake CLI
|Version 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|Cyberlink MediaEspresso
|Version: 6.5
|Arcsoft MediaConverter
|Version: 7.5
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|WinRAR
|Version 4.1: THG-Workload (650 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|WinZip
|Version 16.5: THG-Workload (650 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22: THG-Workload (650 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 12.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Cinebench
|Version 11.5 Build CB25720DEMOCPU and OpenGL tests
|Adobe Photoshop CS 6 (64-Bit)
|Version CS6 x64: Filter 15.7MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|ABBYY Finereader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4, Benchmark Only
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3.0, Benchmark Only
|3DMark Vantage
|Version 1.0.2, Benchmark Only
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012
|Version: 2012.06.18.47 Processor Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith, GPGPU/GPCPU Processing
