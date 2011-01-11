Adobe Flash: A Look At Browsers, Codecs, And System Performance

Should Codecs Matter To Me?

Should codecs matter? Yes they should. At the end of the day, anyone that consumes multimedia doesn't care about how the video was packaged and delivered. Everyone wants high-quality video with a low performance overhead that has the minimal impact on bandwidth. And generally, the priorities fall in that order.

However, we should point out though that the much-hyped hardware acceleration capabilities of Flash Player 10.1 only apply to H.264-encoded video. In your everyday life, how pervasive is H.264 compared to VP6 and Sorensen Spark? Well considering that roughly 90% of all Flash-capable systems are running Flash Player 10, the vast majority of Web sites use H.264.

Web site Selected Quality Resolution Video Bit Rate (Kb/s) Flash Codec YouTube 240p 400x170 253 Sorenson H.263 YouTube 360p 640x272 449 H.264 YouTube 480p 854x362 791 H.264 YouTube 720p 1280x544 2016, max:11.3 Mb/s H.264 YouTube 1080p 1920x816 3560, max:17.9 Mb/s H.264 DailyMotion - 848x480 700 H.264 DailyMotion Ad - 400x300 600 VP6 Vimeo #1 SD 506x380 497 VP6 Vimeo #1 HD 640x490 1110 VP6 Vimeo #2 SD 640x360 602, max: 1416 H.264 Vimeo #2 HD 1280x720 1999, max: 4332 H.264 SpikeTV - 640x480 636 VP6 Youku #1 - 432x324 238 H.264 Youku #2 - 448x336 218 H.264 Sevenload #1 - 320x176 740 Sorenson H.263 Sevenload #2 SD 448x256 711 Sorenson H.263 Sevenload #2 HD 1280x720 1850, max: 3359 H.264 Sevenload Ad - 640x480 800 VP6 Lockheed (Youtube Hosted) CBS (Adaptive?) 640x360 (Adaptive?), 700 nominal H.264 CBS ad - 640x360 700 H.264 Fox clip - 560x315 600 VP6 Fox full episode (Adaptive?) 480x270 (Adaptive?), 300 nominal H.264 Boeing - 1280x720 700 VP6 ABC - 640x360 573 H.264 ABC ad - 640x360 602 H.264 CNN - 416x236 393, max:1024 H.264 CNN ad - 640x360 752 VP6 Cisco - 960x540 700 H.264 ESPN ad - 440x330 712 VP6 ESPN HQ off 576x324 260 VP6 ESPN HQ on 576x324 800 VP6 G4TV - 480x360 704 VP6 Hulu 360p 640x360 (Adaptive?) H.264 Hulu 480p 720x480 (Adaptive?) H.264

This is a quick and dirty lay of the land, but it is an imperfect analysis. Even though we chose sites both on the corporate and the consumer side, it became quickly apparent that most of the sheer volume of Flash content is on the consumer-oriented side. Furthermore, we don't include a site unless we can download a file and analyze it, which causes some problems with streaming servers.

More to the point, even though we may know a site uses a specific codec, it sometimes is impossible to get accurate bit rate information because its implementation of Flash is capable of adaptive bitrate streaming. Hulu and Fox are an uncertainty in the this regard. Hulu's technical FAQs suggest that adaptive bitrate is a only a discrete setting, but the answers within their forums and the wording makes the issue somewhat ambiguous.

In addition, you will need an internet connection with sufficient bandwidth. Our videos stream at 480 Kb/s or 700 Kb/s, and we'll adjust our stream based on your bandwidth, but we recommend a downstream bandwidth of 1000 Kb/s or higher for the smoothest playback experience. You can test your downstream bandwidth at many Web sites. Search for "bandwidth test" on the Web to find many of the most popular bandwidth test Web sites. Some of our videos now come in a 1,000 Kbps, H.264, 480p stream. You can recognize these streams by the 480p Hi-Res button that will appear in the lower right of the player. To watch these high resolution streams, you'll need to upgrade to Flash Player 10.0.32, and we recommend a downstream bandwidth of 1,500Kbps for the smoothest playback experience.

Yet its Media FAQ and recent blog posting makes everything a bit more confusing.

Hulu videos are streamed as Flash video files (FLV files). These files are encoded using the H.264 codec that is supported on Flash Player 10 and above (which is installed on more than 97% of computers in the U.S.). Hulu currently supports dynamic bit rate streaming to create the best viewing experience on each device and platform. Our player chooses the optimal stream for each client based on the available bandwidth. Hulu currently supports four different streams including 480 Kb/s, 700 Kb/s, 1000 Kb/s (an H.264 encode that is not on On2 VP6) and 2.5 Mb/s.

You can turn on adaptive bitrate streaming in our new video settings menu in the player. That menu also allows you to force the player to stream at a fixed resolution of 480p, 360p, or 288p, but we recommend that you select adaptive bitrate streaming. When it’s on, you can rest easy knowing Hulu is offering you the smoothest playback at the highest resolution possible for your bandwidth.

We have tried to reach out to Hulu to clarify this matter. As of yet, the company has not responded for our requests for further information.