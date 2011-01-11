Adobe Flash: A Look At Browsers, Codecs, And System Performance

Adobe Flash Video: A Case Study
We looked at five systems and five different Web browsers, with hardware acceleration enabled and disabled, with Windows 7's Aero theme enabled and disabled in windowed and fullscreen mode on all available Youtube resolutions. Furthermore, we tested On2 VP6-, Sorensen Spark-, and H.264-based Flash videos, both in windowed and fullscreen mode.
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Atom D525 (Dual-Core, 1.8 GHz)
|Intel Core 2 Duo SU7300 (Dual-Core, 1.3 GHz)
|Intel Core i3-350M (Dual-Core, 2.26 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-540M (Dual-Core, 2.53 GHz)
|AMD Athlon II Neo K125 (Single-Core, 1.7 GHz)
|Memory
|4 GB DDR3-1066
|4 GB DDR2-800
|4 GB DDR3-1066
|4 GB DDR3-1333
|4 GB DDR3-1333
|Graphics
|Nvidia Ion2Intel GMA 3150(Optimus)
|Intel GMA 4500MHD
|Intel HD Graphics
|Nvidia Quadro NVS 3100M
|AMD Radeon HD 4225
|Notebook
|Asus eeePC 1215N
|Asus UL20A
|Dell Vostro 3300
|Lenovo Thinkpad T510
|Asus eeePC 1215T
|Adobe Flash Player
|10.1.102.64
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium 32-bit
|Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit
|Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
|Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
|Windows 7 Home Premium 32-bit
|Graphics Driver
|260.99 (Nvidia)8.14.10.2117 (Intel)
|8. 14.10.2117
|8. 14.10.2226
|260.99
|8.782
We've tested with the latest version of Flash, but we felt it was important to note that we saw some performance increases compare to previous versions of the software (Flash Player archive). We saw lower processing overhead, which allowed for higher FPS figures on many high bit rate video files. The scope of this story wasn't to evaluate enhancements from a generational standpoint, but rather to look at the interoperability of how Flash interacts with other software elements during processing.
|Benchmark and Settings
|Flash Video Playback, Custom Tom's Hardware Benchmark
|Web sites
|YouTube: All ResolutionsSevenload: HD off (Default)Boeing: HD on (Default)Windowed and Fullscreen video tested
|Browsers
|IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Chrome: 8.0.552.215Safari: 5.0.3Firefox: 3.6.12Opera: 10.63 (build 3516)
|Adobe Flash Player Settings
|Hardware Enable and Disable
|Windows Settings
|Aero and non-Aero enabled
All Flash videos run within the browser and are played after they are fully loaded into the buffer. Wireless networking was disabled during playback. Furthermore, all CPU usage and FPS values are generated from one-minute test intervals.
Installing Flash in Ubuntu isn't straight forward unless you are on the 32-bit version. I hear 64-bit is a nightmare. And I'm talking about the official version. That says nothing about the poor performance of Gnash and swfdec. Now there is nothing wrong with using Linux, but it wasn't intended for that type of usage. I code in Linux occasionally. That said, we might look into it down the road.
Can you clarify what you mean by speed comparisons? I'm not sure I follow. Video is video. Regardless of operating system, the difference is going to be performance overhead.
And it would be very interesting to see results on a Mac.
Yeah, we only can speculate as to why that is for those three. There defiantly is something going on. As for Macs, point taken I'll be sure to address that in the future.
Gnash is an admirable project, but it's too far behind Adobe's Flash player to be relevant. I don't think it even works with some more recent videos.
https://help.ubuntu.com/community/RestrictedFormats/Flash#Flash%20for%2064-bit%20%28x86_64%29
While 64-bit Flash for linux is still beta, Ubuntu mentions that it provides
# Greater stability
# Greater speed and performance
# Fewer dependencies to install
over using 32-bit Flash in 64-bit Ubuntu. I haven't tried it myself, so I can't say for sure. I'm trusting Ubuntu's internal tests on this one.
We're of the same mind on gnash.
