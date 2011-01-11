Adobe Flash: A Look At Browsers, Codecs, And System Performance

Adobe Flash Video: A Case Study

We looked at five systems and five different Web browsers, with hardware acceleration enabled and disabled, with Windows 7's Aero theme enabled and disabled in windowed and fullscreen mode on all available Youtube resolutions. Furthermore, we tested On2 VP6-, Sorensen Spark-, and H.264-based Flash videos, both in windowed and fullscreen mode.

Test Hardware Processors Intel Atom D525 (Dual-Core, 1.8 GHz) Intel Core 2 Duo SU7300 (Dual-Core, 1.3 GHz) Intel Core i3-350M (Dual-Core, 2.26 GHz) Intel Core i5-540M (Dual-Core, 2.53 GHz) AMD Athlon II Neo K125 (Single-Core, 1.7 GHz) Memory 4 GB DDR3-1066 4 GB DDR2-800 4 GB DDR3-1066 4 GB DDR3-1333 4 GB DDR3-1333 Graphics Nvidia Ion2Intel GMA 3150(Optimus) Intel GMA 4500MHD Intel HD Graphics Nvidia Quadro NVS 3100M AMD Radeon HD 4225 Notebook Asus eeePC 1215N Asus UL20A Dell Vostro 3300 Lenovo Thinkpad T510 Asus eeePC 1215T Adobe Flash Player 10.1.102.64 Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium 32-bit Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit Windows 7 Professional 64-bit Windows 7 Professional 64-bit Windows 7 Home Premium 32-bit Graphics Driver 260.99 (Nvidia)8.14.10.2117 (Intel) 8. 14.10.2117 8. 14.10.2226 260.99 8.782

We've tested with the latest version of Flash, but we felt it was important to note that we saw some performance increases compare to previous versions of the software (Flash Player archive). We saw lower processing overhead, which allowed for higher FPS figures on many high bit rate video files. The scope of this story wasn't to evaluate enhancements from a generational standpoint, but rather to look at the interoperability of how Flash interacts with other software elements during processing.

Benchmark and Settings Flash Video Playback, Custom Tom's Hardware Benchmark Web sites YouTube: All ResolutionsSevenload: HD off (Default)Boeing: HD on (Default)Windowed and Fullscreen video tested Browsers IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Chrome: 8.0.552.215Safari: 5.0.3Firefox: 3.6.12Opera: 10.63 (build 3516) Adobe Flash Player Settings Hardware Enable and Disable Windows Settings Aero and non-Aero enabled

All Flash videos run within the browser and are played after they are fully loaded into the buffer. Wireless networking was disabled during playback. Furthermore, all CPU usage and FPS values are generated from one-minute test intervals.