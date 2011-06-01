Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2’s built-in benchmark doesn’t report minimum FPS, so we must refer only to our 40 FPS target average. When we do that, the GeForce GT 440 looks incapable of producing adequately-smooth gameplay.

Perhaps we should have dropped the quality settings, but we really thought the GT 440 would at least survive our lowest resolution. It’s close enough to playable that anyone who wants to save money by using this part should also be able to cope with medium-quality detail levels.

The GeForce GTS 450 drops out of the running at 1680x1050.

Radeon HD 6850 owners might be able to play Just Cause 2 at 1920x1080 using Very High settings, but we’d suggest using High instead. AA looks like a bad idea for all single-slot cards at this resolution.