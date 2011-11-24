The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Display Performance: IPS Confirmed
The easiest way to identify a device's display panel is to take it apart. Though we've done this in the past, it's not necessary to be so invasive. A microscope is just as telling, which is why we keep one on hand in the lab.
Technically, we're supposed to calibrate our microscope for scale, but I decided to include two pictures instead to give you an idea of how small these subpixels really are.
This first picture is a sliver of a stained onion root cell and a single human hair on top of a stage micrometer slide (used in biological sciences to make measurements). The little dot in the corner has a diameter of 0.07 mm. That comes out to 70 μm.
This is the same dot superimposed over the Amazon Shop app icon on the home screen of the Kindle Fire.
At the microscopic level, the subpixel structure comes into focus. Given our previous experience with tablets, this is an IPS panel from LG, a conclusion confirmed by our friends over at iFixit.
