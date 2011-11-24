The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Battery Life And Recharge Time
Despite the Kindle Fire's smaller 7" screen, battery life falls relatively close to Acer's 10.1" Iconia A500 Tab. However, our browsing test requires some explanation, because we prevent the browser from caching webpage data. As such, this benchmark reflects a usage scenario where new webpages are continuously loaded. If you only browse a handful of sites, the Fire should last a little longer.
The Fire's recharge time is pretty zippy. You can go from completely drained to a full charge in just under three hours. However, this assumes that you're using the AC adapter. It's possible to charge over USB, but it's a slower process (close to nine hours). See Appendix B for information on the restrictions imposed while charging over USB.
Ummm.... what? :heink: This is a Kindle Fire review.....
ROFL, and who needs a tablet without all that? That's right, Amazon fanboys. That company is an utter POS that is not unlike Apple, designing underpowered useless products and delivering them as "innovative". The only "innovative" thing here is a complete dependency on the company's online services... oops, nevermind, Apple did it first :kaola:
And do not say "ya, but you can root it!!!". That's nice, people can jailbreak their iPads. You cannot include rooting and jailbreaking when you talk about something being open
The Fire doesn't have either of those things. Not going to work. You should check out the specs of the Fire first.