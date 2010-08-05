Multi-GPU Setups: The Basics Of CrossFire And SLI

CPU Scaling On AMD
How much CPU performance do you really need to adequately utilize a current-generation AMD graphics card? Since this is a CrossFire test, the CPU must be powerful enough to keep both Radeon HD 5850 GPUs maxed out simultaneously.
In order to measure how CrossFire performance scales with CPU performance, we overclocked the Core i5 CPU from 2.66 GHz to 3.99 GHz in eight steps. Past experience with CrossFire would suggest that a bit of extra CPU performance surely can't hurt if you want to squeeze out those extra frames per second. However, modern high-resolution gaming with lots of anti-aliasing puts most of the load on the graphics cards.
Increasing CPU performance hardly seems to have any effect at all when using the newest 3D engines. Only the slightly older DirectX 9 Source engine (Half Life 2, Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2) shows meaningful differences.
i was going to get an i5 but that means a p55 mobo (x8+x8) not x58 (x16+x16), so i thought i should be getting x58 and i7 rig which is beyond my savings, thnx tom's am getting i5 + p55 now :)
Now how about showing some love for top of the line setups? Can you apply the same tests to GTX 480/ATI 5870 Multi-gpu configuration + X58 mobo & 980X proc?
All the tests are arranged by GPU performance not by CPU speed.
I know thats how many would play the game, and it shows the performance that one would expect with different CPUs. It shows that we don't need to overclock or buy expensive CPUs, when the load (bottleneck) is on the GPU.
BUT if you would also show the CPU scaling in low resolutions and no AA/aniso, we could see how the CPUs might stack up. This is valuable for knowing how the CPUs perform in the future, when one might have upgraded the GPUs, and the bottleneck dissapears.
Yeah, yeah, this is not a CPU article... i know but still.. it shows CPU scaling, and every time I see CPU scaling demonstrated on toms, it's shown with a bottleneck on the GPU.
Humour us next time and include a bench or two with no GPU bottlneck (low res, eye candy). Just becaause that's not how we'd play the game, and just because the FPS would be insanely high, doesn't mean the numbers wouldn't be valuable. I complain about this in every article that includes CPU scaling.
It doesn't erk me that much here because this article isn't focused on CPUs. but for the love god, the next CPU article you do, when you test gaming, throw a bench or two in there with very low settings.