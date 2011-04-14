Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Star Trek Armada 2

As we mentioned previously, we’re going to try some older games to see how they behave with these low-power platforms. As an alternative to StarCraft 2, let’s try a real-time strategy title that’s also in a futuristic setting. Star Trek Armada 2 uses true 3D graphics like StarCraft 2. The highest supported resolution is 1280x1024.

What’s really surprising here is that the frame rates seem to be no higher than in StarCraft 2, although the D525/Ion 2 fares better than it does with the newer title. It’s likely that this older game doesn’t take advantage of multiple CPU cores. In any case, real-time strategy titles don’t require the twitch timing of a competitive first-person shooter, so it’s on the verge of playable on the D525/Ion 2 platform.

Verdict:

Star trek Armada 2 is on the verge of playable on the D525/Ion 2, but quite smooth on the E-350.