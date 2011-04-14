Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

Now let’s see how a serious racing simulation fares on these low-power warriors.

This game performs incredibly poorly on these systems, even at ultra-low detail settings. Blur effects appear to be enabled at this setting, which is strange. But the visuals look very nice. The game appears CPU-limited, since resolution has almost no effect, although at 1920x1080 the sound skips during the benchmark.

Verdict:

F1 2010 is not playable on these platforms.