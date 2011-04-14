Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
Now let’s see how a serious racing simulation fares on these low-power warriors.
This game performs incredibly poorly on these systems, even at ultra-low detail settings. Blur effects appear to be enabled at this setting, which is strange. But the visuals look very nice. The game appears CPU-limited, since resolution has almost no effect, although at 1920x1080 the sound skips during the benchmark.
Verdict:
F1 2010 is not playable on these platforms.
It's Pointless To Compare Them...
Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.