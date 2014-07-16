AMD Mantle: A Graphics API Tested In Depth

Thief Benchmarks: APU and Entry-Level Graphics

We begin at the bottom end of Mantle-capable GPUs, with integrated graphics on AMD's A10-7850K APU. As mentioned on the benchmark setup page, Thief does not record frame time data, so all we can report are frame rates.

Mantle demonstrates an advantage, but it's very slight. Nevertheless, it comes just a bit closer to an average of 30 FPS, though a minimum frame rate of 20 FPS isn't something we'd consider playable.

Discrete graphics cards allow us to bump the resolution up from 720p to 1080p. So, let's paint a more detailed performance picture:

Here we see Mantle's ability to marginalize platform bottlenecks. Under DirectX, the Core i7-4770K averages about 42 FPS, while AMD's FX-4170 tops out at 34 FPS. That's an 8 FPS delta that's reduced to 2 FPS when the FX-4170 platform leverages Mantle instead.