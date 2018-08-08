AMD vs Nvidia: Whose Driver Updates Improve Performance More?

Battlefield 4 (2013, DX11)
The newer Battlefield 4 was one of the games we used in our Radeon RX 480 and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB reviews. Even though it was three years old by the time both cards launched, the DX11-based title still featured prominently in our test suite, making it a probable target for optimization.
The Radeon RX 480’s initial 73.7 FPS average rose to 76.4 FPS with Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.2, before settling at 75.5 FPS in the latest Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1 build. From introduction to two years later, that’s a 2.4% speed-up.
Frame time variance in Battlefield 4 is a little higher than its predecessor. But AMD’s Radeon RX 480 achieves similar 99th percentile frame rates across the board, improving slightly in the latest driver builds.
Nvidia was already getting the Pascal architecture’s maximum performance in Battlefield 4 when GeForce GTX 1060 6GB launched. The card’s average frame rate increased by one-tenth of a percent over two years.
The GeForce’s frame times are much lower than the Radeon’s, which is, mathematically, where the higher frame rates come from. However, Nvidia’s variance is also lower, evident in the thinner line across our frame time over benchmark chart. This corresponds to an overall smoother experience.
Although Nvidia wasn’t able to improve the 1060 6GB’s performance in Battlefield 4 from launch, a 95.6 FPS average with its newest 398.36 driver represents a 26.6% advantage over the Radeon RX 480 at 1920x1080 using the Ultra preset.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Only if the price is right. I can't even understand anyone who bought an AMD card when the crypto-currencies were inflating the price to insane levels.
True but then the monitor isn't part of the GPU nor is affected by drivers. If thats an important metric for someone then yes it helps. However it doesn't help AMD perform better.
I don't think there is any validity to it. Its probably came about when new GPUs get released newer drivers sometimes rarely have updates for older hardware. This isn't exclusive to nVidia. I ran ATI then AMD GPUs for 10 years and plenty of times new drivers would come out and performance gains would only apply to new GPUs and not my 1 or 2 gen old GPU.
I do think nVidia has more driver releases than AMD. However driver updates and performance gains all depend. It depends on which games each company focuses on. That might be why some gains are better for each in some games.
"AMD and Nvidia release numerous driver builds every year. If each of these drivers were to increase 3D speed by 10 percent, the graphics cards would double their performance in a few months. "
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/GeForce-Catalyst-overclocking,2037.html
They backtrack a little bit, but I still laugh when I see Nvidia/AMD report an increase of 10% on every little driver update.
For a trip down memory lane and a display of how the chart making skills at Tom's has improved let me reintroduce;
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/GeForce-Catalyst-overclocking,2037-14.html
Those 10% though ar enot for the same game every time. If you read driver notes they typically state what performance gains you might see on what game and what hardware.
There is very rarely a just generic across the board performance improvement for all games. Now if the companies could focus on say just the API and improve the performance on DX12 then that could apply to DX12 titles but it still does not work that way unfortunately.