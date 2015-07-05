AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Cooler Master & AMD

If Cooler Master is basically the man in the middle by offering a product that is comprised of a number of components made by other companies, then it’s Cooler Master's responsibility to verify that each batch meets the required quality standards. This is especially true for the first one. It takes some additional effort to dedicate personnel to the quality assurance of a newly-started production line, but this should still be covered by the certification.

This very common flaw was either missed or ignored during the time leading up to the launch. Why this might have happened is unclear.

It shouldn’t be overlooked that parts made by the original OEM (AVC) are often sent directly to the final customer’s (AMD) next OEM (Sapphire/PC Partner) and are immediately included in the final assembly on the manual insertion line without being checked at the point of arrival. The previous OEM is trusted not to have made any mistakes. Unfortunately, it seems that neither Cooler Master nor PC Partner conducted any spot checks.