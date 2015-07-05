AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Ending On A High Note

We’ve been able to ascertain that there will be AMD Radeon R9 Fury X graphics cards with quiet pumps. Ultimately, the problem was found and fixed. The new revision won’t be identifiable by just looking at the package, though. It also stands to reason that everybody will first try to get rid of their old defective cards before pushing out the new ones. AMD could really have helped this situation by putting its foot down at the first sign of trouble. Then again, taking the high road does have to be financially feasible first. In spite of everything having been cleared up, a bad aftertaste remains.