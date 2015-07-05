AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Testing The Retail Card

We’re using a high-quality supercardioid attachable microphone. The following results should be interpreted accordingly.

The first thing we hear in the video are blubbering noises from the lower radiator. These didn’t go away after three days of continuous use. Since we’ve measured water temperatures in (and sometimes exceeding) the 60-degree Celsius range, and seeing that there’s no reservoir, there has to be enough air in the system to keep the expanding water from popping the tubes or the pump. Overall, the system is designed pretty close to the limit.