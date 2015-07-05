AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Efficiency For Different Applications

Let's shift away from gaming for a moment. Four tests show that professional software needs to be measured on a title by title basis because driver optimization, and with it application performance, can vary wildly. Generalizing any results just isn’t possible. We’re still offering a quick performance snapshot here.

We set the Radeon R9 Fury X’s performance as 100 percent, since the different benchmarks have dissimilar scoring systems.

Not taking performance into account, the overall power consumption duel can be summarized like this: