AMD Radeon RX 460 Review

Ashes of the Singularity – DX12

Sapphire’s overclocked Nitro RX 460 operates at a maximum boost clock 16% higher than Gigabyte’s overclocked HD 7790. It also boasts twice the GDDR5 memory operating at 7 Gb/s (versus the older Radeon’s 6 Gb/s memory). Yet, RX 460 enjoys an almost 32% average frame rate advantage. Then again, AMD did tell us that improvements to its fourth-gen GCN design have up to a 15% impact on their own.

The tuned RX 460 behaves a lot like Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760 in this benchmark. Unfortunately, those are no longer available, so we can’t compare their value. But the GeForce GTX 750 Ti is still available in limited quantities, and it sells for around $120. That’s a 32% performance lead in favor of AMD for $10 less.

Doom - Vulkan

AMD’s GCN architecture looks even better in Doom, using the game’s High quality preset. The Radeon RX 470 we just reviewed naturally takes a commanding first-place finish, and it’s followed by the RX 460.

Sapphire’s RX 460 sample now leads the HD 7790, which also boasts 896 Stream processors, 56 texture units, and 16 ROPs, by about 38%. It’s an astounding 80% faster than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 750 Ti, too. Again, that card is more expensive than AMD’s suggested price (although the Sapphire card we’re testing will likely cost more).

GTA V – DX11

Though AMD fares well in AotS (DX12) and Doom (Vulkan), its performance in GTA V (DX11) isn’t as impressive, even if there are still interesting results to report on.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 950 closes much of the gap with Radeon RX 470, though it still can’t catch the 4GB Polaris-based card. Radeon RX 460 leads the HD 7790 by 23% (more in-line with its clock rate and memory bandwidth advantage than the last two games we benchmarked). An average frame rate 12% higher than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 750 Ti cements RX 460’s strong showing in Grand Theft Auto, particularly since the GTX 750 Ti costs more.

Hitman – DX12

Switching back to DirectX 12, the Radeon RX 460 again leaps ahead of several more expensive graphics cards. Simultaneously, it establishes a 40% lead over the Radeon HD 7790 and a 65% advantage over Nvidia’s still-available GeForce GTX 750 Ti.



