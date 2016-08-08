AMD Radeon RX 460 Review

Ashes of the Singularity, Doom, GTA V & Hitman
Ashes of the Singularity – DX12
Sapphire’s overclocked Nitro RX 460 operates at a maximum boost clock 16% higher than Gigabyte’s overclocked HD 7790. It also boasts twice the GDDR5 memory operating at 7 Gb/s (versus the older Radeon’s 6 Gb/s memory). Yet, RX 460 enjoys an almost 32% average frame rate advantage. Then again, AMD did tell us that improvements to its fourth-gen GCN design have up to a 15% impact on their own.
The tuned RX 460 behaves a lot like Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760 in this benchmark. Unfortunately, those are no longer available, so we can’t compare their value. But the GeForce GTX 750 Ti is still available in limited quantities, and it sells for around $120. That’s a 32% performance lead in favor of AMD for $10 less.
Doom - Vulkan
AMD’s GCN architecture looks even better in Doom, using the game’s High quality preset. The Radeon RX 470 we just reviewed naturally takes a commanding first-place finish, and it’s followed by the RX 460.
Sapphire’s RX 460 sample now leads the HD 7790, which also boasts 896 Stream processors, 56 texture units, and 16 ROPs, by about 38%. It’s an astounding 80% faster than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 750 Ti, too. Again, that card is more expensive than AMD’s suggested price (although the Sapphire card we’re testing will likely cost more).
GTA V – DX11
Though AMD fares well in AotS (DX12) and Doom (Vulkan), its performance in GTA V (DX11) isn’t as impressive, even if there are still interesting results to report on.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 950 closes much of the gap with Radeon RX 470, though it still can’t catch the 4GB Polaris-based card. Radeon RX 460 leads the HD 7790 by 23% (more in-line with its clock rate and memory bandwidth advantage than the last two games we benchmarked). An average frame rate 12% higher than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 750 Ti cements RX 460’s strong showing in Grand Theft Auto, particularly since the GTX 750 Ti costs more.
Hitman – DX12
Switching back to DirectX 12, the Radeon RX 460 again leaps ahead of several more expensive graphics cards. Simultaneously, it establishes a 40% lead over the Radeon HD 7790 and a 65% advantage over Nvidia’s still-available GeForce GTX 750 Ti.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
why is that disabled CU?
Edit: Should have thanked the authors for their excellent review first. Well done.
I agree with your conclusion: I've been looking for a replacement for my 6670 1GB DDR3 that I picked up in 2012 for $65 and this looks good. I was, however, expecting to see a MSRP of between $85 and $100.
Thanks again,
Andrew
Very relieved this performed better than those leaked benchmarks. So it is indeed a 70w 7870 for $110.
The are already sold out btw lol
Am I the only one having trouble figuring out where this sits performance-wise? It seems to be all over the place from game to game. CaptainTom, not sold out yet, 12 in stock https://www.amazon.com/Sapphire-Radeon-NITRO-Graphics-11257-02-20G/dp/B01J1M4HDS/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1470662745&sr=8-2&keywords=rx+460
Also, these Asus coolers suck. I'm definitely not going to be recommending any Asus card this generation.
If there will ever be cutdown 1060 with 3B as planned, knowing nVidia, it won't even come near this price.
The 1060 is whoppingly better. Why would it ever come to this price? Pinch me also if you honestly see an RX 460 for $110.
Having said that... Let's just wait for the 1050 and 1040 to drop before we declare an absolute winner in this price segment, shall we? But right now, you are correct rush21hit, Nvidia has nothing to compete in this price range. I look forward to seeing the changed Best Graphics Cards for the Money article. ;-)