AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DX12)
Even using Battlefield 1’s Low quality preset, there’s no real way to get Intel’s HD Graphics 530 playable at 1920x1080. At an average of 15 frames per second, it’s hard enough getting through a pre-determined path for benchmarking.
But AMD’s Radeon RX 550 keeps you above 50 FPS, averaging more than 60 FPS. There are occasional frame time spikes to contend with. Those affect all of the discrete GPUs we’re testing, though.
Back in 2013, the Radeon R7 260X sold for $140. Its 28nm Bonaire GPU sports 896 Stream processors and 56 texture units at 1100 MHz. That advantage in front-end resources translates to a 16%-higher frame rate than RX 550. Remember, though, that R7 260X is a 115W card. Its TDP is 130% higher than RX 550’s. In other words, Radeon RX 550 serves up better performance per watt and better performance per dollar than its R7 260X/360 predecessor.
Radeon RX 460 is a full 43% faster than RX 550, and RX 560 should be quicker still. If you find yourself desiring higher frame rates than what RX 550 is capable of, but don’t necessarily have the budget for AMD’s max-quality 1080p card, the RX 570, Radeon RX 460s still start for less than $100 and remain a solid alternative.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
This is an 85$ GPU, competing with more the likes of a GT 740. So don't expect good details at such a low price point. $30 GPUs are worse than IGPUs BTW.
However, you can still find GTX 750s and 750 tis used for the price of a 550 and it performs much better.
Its hard to buy a card that you know can't keep up with the consoles. What happens when a big game comes out and you don't have the horse power to actually play it? The 460 and 560 can keep up, but the 550 might he left behind.
Save your pennies for another couple weeks and buy something better, its worth the wait
On a side note, images finally load correctly using Firefox on Android.
That's the value proposition that should be explored. the A10 w. integrated, or the 550 discreet.
Keep in mind that out of that $80 MSRP, there is a ~60% distributor and retailer markup on the manufacturer's own price, so the manufacturer itself only sees ~$50 of it to cover DRAM, GPU chip, PCB, support components, HSF, assembly, testing, packaging, R&D, marketing, gross profit margin, etc. In other words, manufacturers barely break even on those and don't want you to buy them unless your choice boils down to either that or nothing. They'd much prefer that you buy the RX560 for $20-30 more which translates to $10-20 more gross profit for the manufacturer.
Who are you going to get an alternative sub-$100 GPU from? Nvidia has bailed out of that market altogether to focus on $150+ (launch-time MSRP) GPUs.