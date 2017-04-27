AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Even using Battlefield 1’s Low quality preset, there’s no real way to get Intel’s HD Graphics 530 playable at 1920x1080. At an average of 15 frames per second, it’s hard enough getting through a pre-determined path for benchmarking.

But AMD’s Radeon RX 550 keeps you above 50 FPS, averaging more than 60 FPS. There are occasional frame time spikes to contend with. Those affect all of the discrete GPUs we’re testing, though.

Back in 2013, the Radeon R7 260X sold for $140. Its 28nm Bonaire GPU sports 896 Stream processors and 56 texture units at 1100 MHz. That advantage in front-end resources translates to a 16%-higher frame rate than RX 550. Remember, though, that R7 260X is a 115W card. Its TDP is 130% higher than RX 550’s. In other words, Radeon RX 550 serves up better performance per watt and better performance per dollar than its R7 260X/360 predecessor.

Radeon RX 460 is a full 43% faster than RX 550, and RX 560 should be quicker still. If you find yourself desiring higher frame rates than what RX 550 is capable of, but don’t necessarily have the budget for AMD’s max-quality 1080p card, the RX 570, Radeon RX 460s still start for less than $100 and remain a solid alternative.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content