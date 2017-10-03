AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Temperatures, Clock Rates & Overclocking
Overclocking
Manual overclocking got us all the way to 1460 MHz under The Witcher 3. This represents a respectable 134 MHz boost. We also increased the memory clock rate by 200 MHz without any stability problems over an hour-long session in the same game.
At a glance, that doesn't seem like a lot of headroom. But depending on the game, it could mean anywhere from 7- to 10%-higher frame rates. The temperatures don't climb out of control, either.
Temperatures & Frequencies
First, we compare temperatures and clock rates before and after overclocking.
|Initial Value
|Final Value
|Open Benchtable
|GPU Temperature
|42°C
|61°C
|GPU Frequency
|1326 MHz
|1298 - 1301 MHz
|Ambient Temperature
|22°C
|22°C
|Closed Case
|GPU Temperature
|43°C
|62°C
|GPU Frequency
|1326 MHz
|1281 - 1294 MHz
|Ambient Temperature
|25°C
|31°C
|OC (Open Benchtable)
|GPU Temperature (3550 RPM)
|43°C
|69°C
|GPU Frequency
|1460 MHz
|1451 -1460 MHz
|Ambient Temperature
|22°C
|36°C
In Depth: Temperature vs. Clock Frequency
In order to illustrate our results, we're presenting the data for 15 minutes of our warm-up phase:
Infrared Temperature Analysis
Our infrared temperature analysis shows that the VRM area and a spot close to the GPU package get very hot. All of these values are still in an acceptable range, though. Ultimately, the 100W consumed by this card doesn't pose much of a challenge for its thermal solution.
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.