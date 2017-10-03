AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Temperatures, Clock Rates & Overclocking

Manual overclocking got us all the way to 1460 MHz under The Witcher 3. This represents a respectable 134 MHz boost. We also increased the memory clock rate by 200 MHz without any stability problems over an hour-long session in the same game.

At a glance, that doesn't seem like a lot of headroom. But depending on the game, it could mean anywhere from 7- to 10%-higher frame rates. The temperatures don't climb out of control, either.

Temperatures & Frequencies

First, we compare temperatures and clock rates before and after overclocking.

Initial Value Final Value Open Benchtable GPU Temperature 42°C 61°C GPU Frequency 1326 MHz 1298 - 1301 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C Closed Case GPU Temperature 43°C 62°C GPU Frequency 1326 MHz 1281 - 1294 MHz Ambient Temperature 25°C 31°C OC (Open Benchtable) GPU Temperature (3550 RPM) 43°C 69°C GPU Frequency 1460 MHz 1451 -1460 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 36°C

In Depth: Temperature vs. Clock Frequency

In order to illustrate our results, we're presenting the data for 15 minutes of our warm-up phase:

Infrared Temperature Analysis

Our infrared temperature analysis shows that the VRM area and a spot close to the GPU package get very hot. All of these values are still in an acceptable range, though. Ultimately, the 100W consumed by this card doesn't pose much of a challenge for its thermal solution.



