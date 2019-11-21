AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 Review: New Prices Keep Navi In The Game

Performance Results: 3840 x 2160
The pursuit of playable performance at 3840 x 2160 with quality settings maxed out takes us back a few years. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 came close to making 4K an enjoyable experience, while the 1080 Ti pushed performance up one tier higher. With Radeon RX 5700 XT nestling in between those two cards, smooth frame rates at 4K should be—and is, in most games—an achievable target.
The notable exceptions include Final Fantasy XV, where even the High quality settings hammer performance across the board. GeForce RTX 2080, the fastest card we tested, fails to break an average frame rate of 50. Both Tom Clancy games punish our pool as well. We benchmark The Division 2 using its Ultra preset, while Ghost Recon is evaluated using the Very High preset. Consider coming down at least one level in either game if you’re serious about pushing these cards to 3840 x 2160.
More serious issues affect Metro Exodus at 4K, where much of the field is playable. But the two Navi-based cards endure serious frame time spikes that hammer their average frame rates. Tweaking the game’s settings doesn’t change our benchmark’s outcome so we’re inclined to flag this one a bug that AMD’s driver team needs to address. Company representatives say they’re investigating.
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Final Fantasy XV (DX11)
Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Exodus (DX12)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Strange Brigade (Vulkan)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Why? Wasn't your line GTX 1080 performance at RX 580 prices? points at Navi This is not that.
Regrettably yours,
Your Fans
Who ever promised that? They are 10-11% faster than same-priced Nvidia models. They're not going to drop 5700 $100 bucks when they're already ahead by 11%, even though I would love lower prices, there's no incentive for them to do so.
You didn't read the review. Ignoring the Furmark results which don't mirror any realworld scenario. The 5700xt is slower than the 2070 Super while using more power and running over 10degrees C hotter in gaming.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14618/the-amd-radeon-rx-5700-xt-rx-5700-review/15
Factor in the performance gain (in AT's suite it was 11% for the XT and 12 for vanilla 5700) and you'll see their power consumption is pretty good. Average that with TH's results in Metro: LL and the final efficiency is pretty neck and neck with their direct competitors.
I didn't say they didn't run hot. For people that don't like blowers (as I already said) there will be cooler, quieter third party options.
In all honesty, all these cards are expensive. $350 would have been the most I wanted to pay for a 5700XT. And the card does run hot. Pascal was a small move up in prices. Turing was just insane pricing wise.
That being said I bought one today and said "F"-it. I just don't like NVIDIA's business ethics. It will get the job done for two to three years.
I think this release is a bit underwhelming. Local pricing here makes the RX 5700 fairly unattractive compared to a 2060, but the XT is better positioned against the 2070. Not sure it's really worthwhile upgrading a 970 though.
Worth it? Could someone not dig out the previous AMD midrange value demon to test against? C'mon...