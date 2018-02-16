The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Review: Vega Barrels Into Budget Gaming

3DMark & Battlefield 1

We added the Ryzen 3 1300X and Pentium G4620 to our previous round of benchmarks. The Intel CPUs and Ryzen 3 1300X are matched up to an Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 add-in card, facilitating a more even comparison with AMD's Raven Ridge-based processors. And again, we're testing the Core i5-8400's UHD Graphics 630 engine, along with AMD's Bristol Ridge-based A10-9700, at 1280x720.

Platform Cost Ryzen 5 2400G Ryzen 3 2200G Pentium G4620 Ryzen 3 1300X Core i5-8400 Core i3-8100 Core i3-7100 AMD A10-9700 MSRP $169 $99 $85 $129 $187 $119 $117 $99 +GPU - - $89 $89 $89 $89 $89 - Total Platform Cost $169 $99 $174 $218 $276 $208 $206 $99

Pairing the Intel processors with a GeForce GT 1030 makes them more competitive in games, but it also increases platform cost dramatically. A dedicated graphics card is mandatory with the Ryzen 3 1300X, since that's purely a host processor. Keep those price differences in mind as you peruse the test results.

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G View Site

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G View Site

Intel Pentium G4620 View Site

3DMark

3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the raw amount of horsepower available to game engines.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We know that Ryzen 3 2200G and 1300X are architecturally dissimilar: the quad-core Ryzen 3 2200G has integrated graphics and 4MB of L3 cache, while the quad-core Ryzen 3 1300X doesn't have integrated graphics and wields 8MB of L3 cache. The 1300X is composed of two four-core CCXes, so the processor sports eight physical cores, even though only four are active. Both 65W processors feature the same 3.5 GHz base and 3.7 GHz Precision Boost frequencies.

Interestingly, then, Ryzen 3 1300X outperforms the 2200G in the DX12 CPU test by 12%. That advantage jumps to a massive 37% in the DX11 test. There are several possible reasons for such a disparity, one of which includes the synergistic power rail. This single rail is shared between the CPU and GPU, and AMD's logic dynamically increases current to either the CPU or GPU depending on whichever is more active. It's possible that such an interaction robs the execution cores of their peak potential during the DX11 test. We even see Intel's Pentium G4620 pull ahead during this heavily threaded synthetic workload.

We normally run VRMark as part of the standard suite, but none of our contenders passed the minimum threshold of 109 FPS.

Battlefield 1

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

At 1280x720, AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G shows that it is in a different class compared to other CPUs with integrated graphics engines. The processor easily outpaces AMD's A10-9700 and Intel's UHD Graphics 630.

But it still trails the setups complemented by discrete graphics at stock settings. Then again, consider that GeForce GT 1030 adds more than $100 of platform cost at today's inflated prices. Meanwhile, Ryzen 3 2200G is readily available right at $100. AMD's doing alright in our comparison, we think. The 2200G also responds well to overclocking, which propels it to an average of 74.5 FPS and ahead of those GT 1030-equipped PCs.

Make sure to flip through our 1080p test results. We set the quality preset to Low, yet still ran into a few hitches with both Raven Ridge processors at stock settings. The Ryzen 5 2400G fared better at 1080p after tuning, but Ryzen 3 2200G still suffers from stuttering and hitching. AMD is clear that its 2200G is primarily for 720p gaming, and Battlefield 1 concurs.

MORE: Best Cheap CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content