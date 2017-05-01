AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

AotS: Escalation & Battlefield 1
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation's recent patch helped level the playing field between AMD and Intel processors. The CPU test scales well with core/thread count, so it might be natural to assume that Ryzen 5 1500X would enjoy an advantage due to its SMT implementation. But at stock settings, it doesn't. Rather, the 1500X slightly trails Intel's competing CPUs.
Overclocking does help AMD overcome the locked Core i5s.
Also, we noticed visible hitching on the Ryzen 5 1500X and Core i5-7400 platforms during the CPU-intensive test, and that tendency is reflected well in our frame time over run chart.
Battlefield 1
We dialed Battlefield 1 up to the Ultra preset and repetitively took an armor-laden stroll across the O La Vittoria landscape.
AMD's stock Ryzen 5 1500X falls to the bottom of the pack. Overclocking offers a small performance increase, but it's not enough to propel AMD's quad-core model ahead of Intel's Core i5s. Notably, the overclocked 1500X does offer a higher minimum frame rate than the Core i5-7400.
The i5-7400 also stumbles under several frame time outliers, which are visible during gameplay. The overclocked 1500X, in contrast, provides a similarly smooth experience as the Core i5-7500.
Great job overall by AMD, and would love to see a 'head-to-head' with an OC'd AM3+ rig (FX-6350 at 4.5GHz?)
Page 5 _ "Civilization VI Graphics Test" Heading
-- graphic says, "Resident Evil 7"
It sounds like Toms German and US labs need to communicate a bit more to set exact testing requirements for a review. That way the reader receives consistent data.
As it stands now. The review is haphazard. There are different data sources for gaming, workstation, temperature and power.