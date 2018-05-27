Antec High Current Gamer 850W PSU Review: Compact And Powerful

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 88.2A (126%), 12.166V 5V: 26.8A (134%) 3.3V: 27.5A (137.5%) 5VSB: 6.1A (203.3%), 5.04V OPP 1102.8W (129.74%) OTP ✓ SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-power protection is set too high, which lead to the failure of our first sample. Once it shut down, it never turned back on. Over-current protection on the 5VSB rail is set too high as well, exceeding 200%. During our evaluation of that rail's OCP, we killed a second sample. Incidentally, the SSR-850FX this PSU is based on has a lower OCP triggering point on its 5VSB rail (5.4A).

Needless to say, we're disappointed to see such a good platform fail repeatedly because its protections are not configured properly. If a single sample had failed, we wouldn't be so alarmed. After all, we've seen plenty of bad samples in the past. But two dead PSUs is an issue begging for further investigation.

