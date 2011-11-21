Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 2: Performance

Texture Transparency Anti-Aliasing: 1920x1080

We just saw that relative transparent AA performance increased as resolution went from 1280x1024 to 1680x1050, and that trend gives us hope for the 1080p results. As before, we're starting with the GeForce supersampling TrAA data:

The results are excellent, as supersampling TrAA monopolizes very little extra processing power over MSAA at this higher resolution.

The news remains positive, despite the sad fact that Adaptive AA and multi-sampling TrAA do not work with a majority of game engines.