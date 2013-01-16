Trending

AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors

With monitor prices creeping lower than ever, even the latest IPS-based models are now affordable. Today, we look at a pair of 27-inch, LED-lit, 1080p displays from AOC and ViewSonic. Both products recently hit the market and are selling for around $300.

Results: Viewing Angle And Uniformity

The biggest advantage of IPS panels is their excellent off-axis viewing performance. There is very little degradation in both brightness and color accuracy until you’re well past the 45-degree mark. The photo below shows a 100 percent white field from five different angles.

AOC I2757FH

We can see no perceptible difference between the AOC and ViewSonic monitors. Again, since they use the same LG panel, this is an expected result.

Arguably, these shots are the best reason to buy an IPS monitor. Off-axis image quality is excellent with only a slight falloff, and none of the color shift you'd see from a TN-based screens. Again, to do better, you'd have to use a plasma or CRT monitor.

Viewsonic VX2770Smh

While some monitors are better than others, all LCD panels have some degree of screen uniformity issues, and even samples of the same model can have quite a bit of variation. So, since there’s no solid standard for applying a rating to different panels, we’ll simply present the results of our measurements.

Both the AOC and ViewSonic monitors measure quite well, with only small differences in brightness from corner to corner. Zero percent and 100 percent fields are used, and nine points are sampled.

AOC I2757Fh
Black Field Uniformity (cd/m^2)
.1304.2491.3576
.2600.2330.1864
.3339.3163.1025
White Field Uniformity (cd/m^2)
193.7727205.1259195.1854
185.4980209.0425204.3085
191.1678192.7434203.4475
ViewSonic VX2770Smh
Black Field Uniformity (cd/m^2)
.1451.1587.1798
.2218.2783.1221
.5080.1656.2106
White Field Uniformity (cd/m^2)
171.0105191.2719159.7328
185.5074201.0192160.4003
193.1757185.7181181.6170

In a full-white field, the ViewSonic encounters slightly visible dark areas on both sides of the screen, though they’re imperceptible at lower brightness levels. A small bright spot is also evident in the lower-left section in a full-black field. Meanwhile, the AOC looks basically perfect to the naked eye.

Bear in mind, though, that different samples can appear and measure differently. So, by no means should this be taken as an absolute judgement.

66 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 16 January 2013 11:25
    1920x1080?

    Next.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 16 January 2013 11:41
    Unless you're legally blind, why would anyone want a 27" 1920x1080 monitor? I still don't get why one industry thinks we need 1920x1080 on a 5" cell phone, while another thinks 1920x1080 is all the resolution you'll ever need no matter how big your screen.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 11:44
    In other news, Micro Center and Monoprice have 27" monitors @ 2560x1440 for just under $400, both of which are based off the inexpensive 27" Korean monitors but come with a US warranty:

    Micro Center - AURIA EQ276W 27" IPS LED Monitor @ $399.99Monoprice - 27" IPS LED CrystalPro Monitor WQHD @ $390.60
    Surely that's the comparison readers really want to see. Get on it Tom's!
    Reply
  • 16 January 2013 11:52
    I bought myself Achieva Shimian QH270-Lite on ebay and it is a 2560x1440 monitor with 6ms response time. Its basically a rejected apple monitor with no frills and no warranty (sold in Korea for $200). I doubt monitor manufactures will release 2560x1440 monitors at mainstream prices within the end of this year, as Intel predicted. Or 4k monitors by 2015.

    Here are some links to sites dedicated to these 27" 2560x1440 monitors:

    http://www.overclock.net/t/1215866/reviewed-400-2560x1440-ips-no-ag-90hz-achieva-shimian-qh270-and-catleap-q270
    http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?s=555ec44784c7ce14633a870f574d2b48&t=1675393
    http://www.overclock.net/t/1228062/achieva-shimian-monitor-club

    If you you would like to know more how your graphics card, monitor perform on 1440P and above resolution with certain games, go to to this link:

    http://www.overclock.net/t/1291882/1440p-and-above-gaming-club-1440p/0_100
    Reply
  • grokem 16 January 2013 11:55
    Thanks for the review. These do look like very good choices for those that don't need a gaming monitor. No offense to this review as I do think it serves a purpose and will be useful to many. However, I think I'm going to quit reading monitor reviews for a couple of years. Maybe by then my 15 year old monitor and my 10 year old ~$500 LCD will be surpassed by something new and better.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 12:01
    10448090 said:
    However, I think I'm going to quit reading monitor reviews for a couple of years. Maybe by then my 15 year old monitor and my 10 year old ~$500 LCD will be surpassed by something new and better.
    They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:
    Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    Reply
  • bavman 16 January 2013 12:23
    Pass. 27'' is way to big for 1080p, needs 1440 at the minimum.

    Manufactures need to stop making 1080p monitors. With 4k around the corner, it should be at least 1440 or 1600 now. Were not gonna get anywhere until someone finally starts to really mass produce higher res monitors
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 16 January 2013 13:31
    Remember when CRT's supported tons of resolutions and refresh rates, more than most could handle? Then trendiness and HDCP got in the way.
    Reply
  • zander1983 16 January 2013 13:58
    Nintendo Maniac 64They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    Still 1080p, pass.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 14:41
    10448091 said:
    They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:
    Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    10448095 said:
    Still 1080p, pass.

    It's a 24" monitor, what did you expect? (they market it at 25" but it's really 24 5/8")

    If they come out with a 27-30" monitor, surely it'd be 2560px wide since they are professional-level displays.
    Reply