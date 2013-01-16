AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

We use a high-speed camera, shooting at 1,000 frames per second, to perform these tests. Analyzing video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so that our camera captures the precise moment that the monitor’s LED lights up, indicating a video signal being received by monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display s pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing monitors.

Pixel response has been pretty much the same for all IPS screens we’ve tested recently. The real difference appears in the signal lag measurement.

Here, we see that the difference between monitors is far greater, with the AOC pulling out the win at 52 milliseconds. Keep in mind that this is measuring total lag, with the pixel response time factored in. Of course, your actual gameplay mileage will vary depending on the hardware and software configuration used. Since we’re using a pattern generator, we can eliminate these variables.