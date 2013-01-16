AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag
We use a high-speed camera, shooting at 1,000 frames per second, to perform these tests. Analyzing video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.
The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so that our camera captures the precise moment that the monitor’s LED lights up, indicating a video signal being received by monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display s pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing monitors.
Pixel response has been pretty much the same for all IPS screens we’ve tested recently. The real difference appears in the signal lag measurement.
Here, we see that the difference between monitors is far greater, with the AOC pulling out the win at 52 milliseconds. Keep in mind that this is measuring total lag, with the pixel response time factored in. Of course, your actual gameplay mileage will vary depending on the hardware and software configuration used. Since we’re using a pattern generator, we can eliminate these variables.
Next.
Micro Center - AURIA EQ276W 27" IPS LED Monitor @ $399.99Monoprice - 27" IPS LED CrystalPro Monitor WQHD @ $390.60
Surely that's the comparison readers really want to see. Get on it Tom's!
Here are some links to sites dedicated to these 27" 2560x1440 monitors:
http://www.overclock.net/t/1215866/reviewed-400-2560x1440-ips-no-ag-90hz-achieva-shimian-qh270-and-catleap-q270
http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?s=555ec44784c7ce14633a870f574d2b48&t=1675393
http://www.overclock.net/t/1228062/achieva-shimian-monitor-club
If you you would like to know more how your graphics card, monitor perform on 1440P and above resolution with certain games, go to to this link:
http://www.overclock.net/t/1291882/1440p-and-above-gaming-club-1440p/0_100
Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
Manufactures need to stop making 1080p monitors. With 4k around the corner, it should be at least 1440 or 1600 now. Were not gonna get anywhere until someone finally starts to really mass produce higher res monitors
Still 1080p, pass.
It's a 24" monitor, what did you expect? (they market it at 25" but it's really 24 5/8")
If they come out with a 27-30" monitor, surely it'd be 2560px wide since they are professional-level displays.