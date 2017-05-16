Trending

Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G Review

By

Gaming Performance

2560x1440 Results

There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.

At QHD, the Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G is, depending on the game, between eight and ~11 percent faster than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or the Titan X (Pascal).

3840x2160 Results

At this high resolution, Aorus' GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G is between eight and 10 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal) cards.

Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.


23 Comments
  • Lkaos 16 May 2017 15:16
    It takes 3 slots!? OMG, this is getting ridiculous...
  • FormatC 16 May 2017 15:40
    2,5 slots. As the most of these fat cards ;)
  • drwho1 16 May 2017 18:29
    I wait till this cards drop under $300...

    Although by then I might want "that other new one" ....
  • Bloody Chainsaw 16 May 2017 19:26
    Correction. In the specs chart, the Titan's memory bus is listed as 38-bit. Should be 384.
  • Kevin-M 17 May 2017 00:33
    At that absurd price point you would think there would be more generosity than the inclusion of one of the most common elements on the planet! Thanks but no thanks, I will remain a smart shopper and wait until the price point comes down to a realistic one!
  • FormatC 17 May 2017 04:36
    Expensive is relative. Mostly all non-smokers have money enough. It is the question, which priority you set. :)
  • SiggeLund 17 May 2017 12:29
    Will you be reviewing any of the 1080ti cards with closed loop coolers?
  • FormatC 17 May 2017 13:51
    If I get one as sample, yes. But closed loop isn't a solution. This are more or less toys.
  • TMRichard 18 May 2017 01:51
    I must say I think I got a Golden Sample then, my card stays at a stable 2012MHz GPU clock under 65C with fans @ 75% Just waiting on EK to get their block ready so I can add it to my loop!
  • FormatC 18 May 2017 04:56
    As I wrote in my review - it is a pure lotto. The test sample is running with GPU- und VRM-Waterblock with the AB Extreme and 1.093 Volts at 20°C (chiller) stable 2166 MHz. Other cards neets 1.2 Volts (I have a NO2 BIOS from another card) to crack the 2100 MHz barrier stable. If you buy a card, you get no warranty which GPU quality you get.
