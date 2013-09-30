Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case

The Arc Midi R2's Exterior
The Arc Midi R2’s exterior is very similar to the old version. Fractal Design's branding is now visible on the bottom of the front cover, as opposed to being written on the top of the front cover. The rubber-framed tube openings above the fan on the back are gone. And as we noted on the first page, the most conspicuous change is the addition of a lightly tinted side window on the left of the case.
Nevertheless, the basic design persists, which is to say that it leaves you with the same solid impression we have come to know and like. This isn’t just due to the case’s solidly-built internal frame, but also because of its rigid plastic front and top covers. Fractal Design deliberately tries to give the Arc Midi R2 a simple and elegant look, which comes very close to the appearance of brushed aluminum in black. The outside parts fit well together, but can be easily removed if needed. Both the top and the front employ a lot of thin mesh. It's a nice touch.
Some Notes and Recommendations about Replacing the Fans
Let's say everything else about the Arc Midi R2 is ideal for you, and you simply want to replace its fans.
As for keeping the GPU cool, I don't that is an issue with 2 the fans in the front creating perfectly adequate airflow to keep the GPU cool unless you are using multiple GPUs. Although in time I would probably mod the window and inserting an extra fan there as that isn't a hard job to do.
Heat Sources: i5-3570K @ 4.4 GHz, Hyper 212 EVO, EVGA GTX 560Ti @ 900 MHz, 3 WD Cavier Black HD
With Define R4's often available for roughly $85 (on sale) and Arc Midi 2's typically about $65 online, I find the $20 additional cost for the sound-proofing included in the Define R4 models a very worthwhile investment.
That is what I like to call structured airflow. Placing fans in the most effective places and shutting off meshed areas that allow air to escape without contributing to net cooling can achieve superior results with much less meshed area and fewer fans.
Side fans don't always help GPU temps, they can even hurt temps in some cases by interfering with the airflow from the GPU fan. It really depends on the case and GPU (and whether or not the front intakes do anything for the GPU), but saying categorically that having an intake there will improve GPU temps is certainly not true.