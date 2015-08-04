ASRock H97M Pro4 Motherboard Review

How We Tested

As before, this motherboard was set up on an open-bed test case. All components were the same as those used in recent write-ups.

Test System Configuration

CPU Cooler Boxed Cooler Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking

Software

Graphics Nvidia 347.25

For comparison purposes, the results obtained will be compared to those from the recent three-board mini-ITX review.

Benchmark Suite

PCMark 8 Version: 2.3.293, Work, Home, and Creative Benchmarks SiSoftware Sandra Version: 2015.01.21.15, Memory Bandwidth Crystal DiskMark 3.03 Sequential Read Unigine Heaven 4.0 Version 4.0, Built-in Benchmark DirectX 9, Low Detail, 1280x720, 2xAA, No Tessellation

Although stock settings are needed to generate comparative data, overclock settings will be shown as well. As before, I used a Kill A Watt meter rather than the readout of the UPS. With the system off, the UPS on its own draws about 6W.

As before, I ran only the sequential test in CrystalDiskMark, because I was interested in testing the chipset SATA and USB3.0 throughputs, not the attached drives. Similarly, I looked for bandwidth differences in the RAM. I dispensed with an additional Heaven setting I'd used before, since its results aren't relevant to a motherboard review.