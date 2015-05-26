Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

How We Tested
This evaluation focuses on Asus’ GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition specifically. We’re comparing it against other cards with the same GPU to highlight its benefits and disadvantages. For a thorough examination of the GeForce GTX 960, take a look at Nvidia GeForce GTX 960: Maxwell In The Middle.
Typically, a reference design would be used for comparison. Since there isn't one, though, we used a Zotac GTX 960 clocked as closely to reference as possible, since it has a similar power target compared to standard designs. We’ll also test it against this card at stock speeds, in addition to an EVGA sample.
The tests on our list include thermal capabilities, power consumption, acoustic levels and overclocking potential.
Test System Specs
Drivers
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics
|GeForce 344.16
Benchmarks
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.3.2.3825, Custom THG Benchmark, 10 Minutes
However, the only thing I personally don't like is the looks. I never really liked Asus's cooler designs, I prefer the ACX cooler or Windforce coolers. However this is only a personal preference.
BTW...OP, you put the wrong card on the amazon price list. I think that's the Zotac 960, not the Asus 960.
Since this is only the 2GB version, the gtx 970 will run circles around 2 gtx 960s. Nearly every new game will fill that 2GB frame buffer quickly.
Looks like a great card, the cooler alone gives a great value for those extra $10, thought an optional second power connector would've been a nice addition, it never hurts to have more available power when it comes to overclocking.
Did you test this specific card to see if it still has the same behaviour and if this problem affects the entire asus gtx 960 strix line. I am asking because I was interested in buying this card until I read the above article where you reported this abnormal behaviour. I think you should further investigate this.
Any speculation as to why the EVGA ACX 2.0 cooler has a lower unloaded temperature? It seems the DirectCU II cooler performs better at load and I would have thought this ratio would be more proportional on the unloaded test.