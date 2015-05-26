Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

How We Tested

This evaluation focuses on Asus’ GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition specifically. We’re comparing it against other cards with the same GPU to highlight its benefits and disadvantages. For a thorough examination of the GeForce GTX 960, take a look at Nvidia GeForce GTX 960: Maxwell In The Middle.

Typically, a reference design would be used for comparison. Since there isn't one, though, we used a Zotac GTX 960 clocked as closely to reference as possible, since it has a similar power target compared to standard designs. We’ll also test it against this card at stock speeds, in addition to an EVGA sample.

The tests on our list include thermal capabilities, power consumption, acoustic levels and overclocking potential.

Test System Specs

Drivers

DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics GeForce 344.16

Benchmarks

Battlefield 4 Version 1.3.2.3825, Custom THG Benchmark, 10 Minutes

Comparison Units

EVGA GTX 960 SuperAC ACX 2.0 View Site