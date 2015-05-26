Trending

Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

With Asus' celebrated DirectCU II cooling, an attractive price tag and Nvidia's GM206 GPU, the GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition has all the makings of a winner.

By

How We Tested

This evaluation focuses on Asus’ GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition specifically. We’re comparing it against other cards with the same GPU to highlight its benefits and disadvantages. For a thorough examination of the GeForce GTX 960, take a look at Nvidia GeForce GTX 960: Maxwell In The Middle.

Typically, a reference design would be used for comparison. Since there isn't one, though, we used a Zotac GTX 960 clocked as closely to reference as possible, since it has a similar power target compared to standard designs. We’ll also test it against this card at stock speeds, in addition to an EVGA sample.

The tests on our list include thermal capabilities, power consumption, acoustic levels and overclocking potential.

Test System Specs

Drivers

DirectXDirectX 11
GraphicsGeForce 344.16

Benchmarks

Battlefield 4Version 1.3.2.3825, Custom THG Benchmark, 10 Minutes

Comparison Units

EVGA GTX 960 SuperAC ACX 2.0

Zotac GTX 960 AMP! Edition

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 26 May 2015 15:52
    Very good card by asus, temps are great, size and weight are also surprisingly good for a card like this.

    However, the only thing I personally don't like is the looks. I never really liked Asus's cooler designs, I prefer the ACX cooler or Windforce coolers. However this is only a personal preference.

    BTW...OP, you put the wrong card on the amazon price list. I think that's the Zotac 960, not the Asus 960.
    Reply
  • ldun 26 May 2015 15:55
    So what's better (performance and value wise); 2 of these SLI or a 970 (or even a 980 might be fun to compare)
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 26 May 2015 15:59
    So what's better (performance and value wise); 2 of these SLI or a 970 (or even a 980 might be fun to compare)

    Since this is only the 2GB version, the gtx 970 will run circles around 2 gtx 960s. Nearly every new game will fill that 2GB frame buffer quickly.
    Reply
  • mlga91 26 May 2015 16:48
    A little typo in the 1st paragraph of the 7th section, "When it comes to overclocking, you(r) never know what you’re going to get.".

    Looks like a great card, the cooler alone gives a great value for those extra $10, thought an optional second power connector would've been a nice addition, it never hurts to have more available power when it comes to overclocking.
    Reply
  • panathas 26 May 2015 18:11
    In your GTX 960 review article you wrote about the asus strix gtx 960 that it produced some power spikes in the motherboard slot. Specifically you wrote " the otherwise very good Asus GTX 960 Strix leaves the motherboard connector to deal with unprecedented unfiltered power spikes all on its own.The very frequent spikes beyond the motherboard slot’s supposed limit won’t cause immediate damage to the hardware, but there might well be long-term repercussions that are hard to judge now. The same goes for how the system might otherwise be impacted with problems such as “chirping” on-board sound when the mouse is moved. The Asus GTX 960 Strix should do a much better job smoothing these spikes out.

    Did you test this specific card to see if it still has the same behaviour and if this problem affects the entire asus gtx 960 strix line. I am asking because I was interested in buying this card until I read the above article where you reported this abnormal behaviour. I think you should further investigate this.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 26 May 2015 19:31
    15932532 said:
    So what's better (performance and value wise); 2 of these SLI or a 970 (or even a 980 might be fun to compare)
    A single card is usually the better option. It's simpler, less headaches worrying about SLI/CFX profiles, etc. Dual GPUs start making sense when you're driving a LOT of pixels, like triple 1080 displays or 4K. But for a single display, even up to 1440 in some cases, get the single strongest card you can reasonably afford.
    Reply
  • PaulBags 26 May 2015 20:03
    The 960sli is an interesting idea, I wondered the same thing when I saw the 4gb 960 strix locally (New Zealand) for half the price of a 980 4gb strix. So for the same price or less you get twice the vram and it actually still works out lower wattage. Only down side I can see is sli support might not always be amazing.
    Reply
  • PaulBags 26 May 2015 20:47
    Oh, and 960 has a newer version on open gl than 980, also 960 has a native hvec decorder that 980 doesn't. Can't remember where I read that, but suprised info like that doesn't make it's way to toms.
    Reply
  • skit75 26 May 2015 21:28
    @OP

    Any speculation as to why the EVGA ACX 2.0 cooler has a lower unloaded temperature? It seems the DirectCU II cooler performs better at load and I would have thought this ratio would be more proportional on the unloaded test.
    Reply
  • PaulBags 26 May 2015 21:50
    15934508 said:
    @OP

    Any speculation as to why the EVGA ACX 2.0 cooler has a lower unloaded temperature? It seems the DirectCU II cooler performs better at load and I would have thought this ratio would be more proportional on the unloaded test.
    It's not mentioned the article but strix has 0db at idle, no fans.
    Reply