Asus PQ321Q 4K Monitor Review: Top-Shelf Ultra HD For $3500

We recently got our hands on Asus’ highest-end Ultra HD-capable screen. The PQ321Q offers a native resolution of 3840x2160; and those 8.3 million pixels don’t come cheap. Our real-world and lab testing will tell you if this 4K display is worth $3500.

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a more realistic view of color accuracy.

The PQ321Q’s color performance is not quite as good as what we saw in the grayscale and gamma tests. The blue/magenta/red side of the gamut is slightly undersaturated. In addition, all colors except cyan are clocked away from their targets. You can see in the luminance chart that blue, magenta, and, to a lesser extent, red are bumped up to compensate. If you check out familiar images like fleshtones and sky, they look reasonably accurate. The errors increase as you go up in saturation.

Let’s see how Asus' screen stacks up against the competition.

An average error of 2.55 Delta E is beneath the threshold of visibility, but some of the problems at higher color saturations can be seen by the naked eye. The range of values is .47 to 7.53 Delta E. We’d prefer to see greater consistency in a monitor selling for $3499.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from actual measurements. The chart shows the percentage of both sRGB and Adobe RGB 1998 gamuts.

The PQ321Q is a Studio RGB-only display. It is accurate enough for professional use, but many will prefer the wider Adobe RGB 1998 gamut available in screens like Asus' PA279Q. We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before an Ultra HD panel becomes available in wide-gamut form. For now, we have to be satisfied with a monitor that looks great in gaming and multimedia applications.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cynic77 23 January 2014 09:05
    "We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before an Ultra HD panel becomes available in wide-gamut form."That time is now. The Dell 24" UP2414Q and 32" UP3214Q are Ultra HD monitors that cover 100% sRGB and 99% AdobeRBG. This Asus you've reviewed has already been outclassed.
  • cynic77 23 January 2014 09:12
  • cats_Paw 23 January 2014 09:34
    Dat Price...Good thing is you need a crazy GPU to use that resolution anyway so by the time the 4k Monitors and tvs drop down in price we might have gpus that manage them in the upper midrange of the GPU segment.
  • Shneiky 23 January 2014 10:24
    In the last chapter of the article, last paragraph:" crop of TN-based panels were announced at CES for sub-$1000 prices, and as those become available to test, you can be we'll review them. "Shouldn't that "be" be "bet"?
  • lockhrt999 23 January 2014 10:30
    If they are putting that much resolution on this screen then why not make it 3D too (polarized)? I think it's perfectly doable and won't exceed budget.I'm talking from professional point of view. I bored of using anaglyph 3D for content creation.
  • panzerknacker 23 January 2014 11:43
    For me this is just a gimmick that can't be taken seriously. The way they had to logically divide the screen in 2 because there are no scalars yet simply screams 'niche product that you pay way too much for only to be the first person on earth using it'. Also for gaming this screen is completely useless to me with a input lag of 80ms, you take this to a LAN party and get crapped upon by those using a $100 tn panel. In the end I think this screen is a step in the right direction but for me personally they could rather revert to producing crt's again.
  • wtfxxxgp 23 January 2014 11:48
    Wow. That's pricey. O,o
  • huilun02 23 January 2014 12:08
    Tiled screens but at least its 60Hz goodness. And proof that no bezel is possible.
  • zodiacfml 23 January 2014 12:50
    Good job but too pricey. The backlight used is for cheap TN screens. There still is no single port/cable in the market. The cutting edge is too inconvenient.
  • AMD Radeon 23 January 2014 13:00
    i bet no one will use the internal speaker
