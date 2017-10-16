Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Temperatures & Clock Rates
Overclocking
Overclocking the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition yields moderate gains, so long as you're willing to tolerate the fan's 3500 RPM maximum speed.
While the silicon lottery plays some part in each board's available headroom, it's always going to be difficult for GP102 to hit 2.1 GHz on air. Even if you are successful, maintaining stability at that frequency is exceedingly difficult.
It's possible to dial in slightly higher clock rates from the GDDR5X as well. Just be careful, because those modules get pretty hot when they're overclocked.
Temperatures & Frequencies
The following table includes starting and end values for our temperature and GPU Boost clock rates.
|Start Value
|End Value
|Open Test Bench
|GPU Temperatures
|39°C
|70°C
|GPU Frequency
|1962 MHz
|1873-1887 MHz
|Ambient Temperature
|22°C
|22°C
|Closed Case
|GPU Temperatures
|41°C
|73°C
|GPU Frequency
|1936 MHz
|1860-1873 MHz
|Temperature Inside Case
|25°C
|41°C
|OC (Open Test Bench)
|GPU Temperatures (3550 RPM)
|28°C
|63°C
|GPU Frequency
|2012 MHz
|2055 MHz
|Ambient Temperature
|22°C
|22°C
Temperatures vs. Frequency
Here's a closer look at the data over 15 minutes, during our sample's warm-up phase.
Infrared Temperature Analysis
As the pictures show, the area around the VRM and memory modules gets very hot. Over time, this thermal energy spreads across the board towards the GPU, heating up the memory modules in its path. This could have been addressed using direct cooling with a VRM heat sink.
If you click the Newegg link it shows a price of $799. I don't know why Tom's is reporting a $1,200 price tag.
I see the confusion.
There are 4 versions of the card.
ASUS ROG Poseidon
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126202
$859
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Not Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126187
$759
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126186
$1199
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 - Blower-cooled design
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=9SIA0AJ6E80374
$1299
You can still buy the card for $759 as long as you don't go for the water cooled, overclocked or rear exhaust models.
Less complaining, More research
I have used this card for games daily since it came out last April. It is as fast as Tom's Hardware says it is.
Check out my build:
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NTCbt6
In August, the card started freezing immediately after I launched Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Division. Asus RMA'ed the card, and the new card works even better.
It is now running 1708 MHz GPU and 11100 MHz VRAM at 120% power target, with a slightly more aggressive fan curve than default. GPU boost does the rest auto-magically.
