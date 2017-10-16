Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Temperatures & Clock Rates

Overclocking

Overclocking the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition yields moderate gains, so long as you're willing to tolerate the fan's 3500 RPM maximum speed.

While the silicon lottery plays some part in each board's available headroom, it's always going to be difficult for GP102 to hit 2.1 GHz on air. Even if you are successful, maintaining stability at that frequency is exceedingly difficult.

It's possible to dial in slightly higher clock rates from the GDDR5X as well. Just be careful, because those modules get pretty hot when they're overclocked.

Temperatures & Frequencies

The following table includes starting and end values for our temperature and GPU Boost clock rates.

Start Value End Value Open Test Bench GPU Temperatures 39°C 70°C GPU Frequency 1962 MHz 1873-1887 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C Closed Case GPU Temperatures 41°C 73°C GPU Frequency 1936 MHz 1860-1873 MHz Temperature Inside Case 25°C 41°C OC (Open Test Bench) GPU Temperatures (3550 RPM) 28°C 63°C GPU Frequency 2012 MHz 2055 MHz Ambient Temperature 22°C 22°C

Temperatures vs. Frequency

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Here's a closer look at the data over 15 minutes, during our sample's warm-up phase.

Infrared Temperature Analysis

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As the pictures show, the area around the VRM and memory modules gets very hot. Over time, this thermal energy spreads across the board towards the GPU, heating up the memory modules in its path. This could have been addressed using direct cooling with a VRM heat sink.



