Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Cooling & Noise

Cooling System & Backplate

What makes this solution special is its use of a "sandwich" system, which employs a cooling and stabilizing frame between the board surface and the actual heat sink. Again, it's unfortunate that Asus does not use a dedicated VRM sink built into the cooler to improve thermal performance.

Cooling Overview Type Air-cooling Heat Sink Nickel-plated heat sink, GPU only Cooling Fins Aluminum, horizontal orientation Very narrow configuration Heat Pipes 6x 6mm, nickel-plated VRM Cooling Via cooling frame Only MOSFETs are cooled RAM Cooling Via mounting frame, and indirect cooling via heat sink Fans 3x 9cm fan modules 8.6cm rotor diameter 11 rotor blades Semi-passive regulation Backplate Aluminum, blackenedDoes not aid cooling performanceIncludes back-lit logo

The backplate is purely aesthetic. While it does sport a snazzy-looking ROG logo, it does nothing for cooling performance.

Asus' cooling and mounting frame absorbs heat produced by the memory modules and transfers it to the main sink through a layer of thermal pads. The voltage converters are also cooled by this frame; a thick pad facilitates contact with the cooling fins above them. Since those fins aren't angled by 90°, it is reasonable to assume that this solution was an afterthought. To stabilize the contact a bit better, the cooler is placed on a thick adhesive pad.

The heat sink is nickel-plated and very smooth. Six nickel-plated pipes made from a composite material cut through the sink and help dissipate the GPU's waste heat evenly through a pair of fin arrays. Bends in some of the pipes turn out to be relatively large. This, coupled with the small-diameter pipes, helps improve cooling performance.

Fan Speeds And Noise

The fan curves indicate a conservative, volume-optimized setup. There's a bit of jittery hysteresis as the fans spin up. However, the number of starting impulses is acceptable without becoming particularly annoying.

The measurements from our stress test aren't much different. A slight dip in power consumption correlates with lower RPM.

Fan Speed And Noise Output Fan Speed (Open Test Bench, Maximum) 1715 RPM Fan Speed (Open Test Bench, Average) 1702 RPM Fan Speed (Closed Case, Maximum) 1884 RPM Fan Speed (Closed Case, Average) 1874 RPM Noise (Air Cooling, Maximum) 39.0 dB(A) Noise (Air Cooling, Average) 38.8 dB(A) Noise ( Air Cooling, Idle) 0 dB(A) Acoustic Characteristics Almost no low-frequency bearing noise Very audible motor noise < 1 Hz Discernible oscillations due to slightly different fan speeds Hardly any coil buzzing noise Audible air/tearing noises

This snapshot illustrates the entire frequency range of our laboratory measurements, adding some data to our subjective observations.



