Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Cooling & Noise
Cooling System & Backplate
What makes this solution special is its use of a "sandwich" system, which employs a cooling and stabilizing frame between the board surface and the actual heat sink. Again, it's unfortunate that Asus does not use a dedicated VRM sink built into the cooler to improve thermal performance.
|Cooling Overview
|Type
|Air-cooling
|Heat Sink
|Nickel-plated heat sink, GPU only
|Cooling Fins
|Aluminum, horizontal orientation Very narrow configuration
|Heat Pipes
|6x 6mm, nickel-plated
|VRM Cooling
|Via cooling frame Only MOSFETs are cooled
|RAM Cooling
|Via mounting frame, and indirect cooling via heat sink
|Fans
|3x 9cm fan modules 8.6cm rotor diameter 11 rotor blades Semi-passive regulation
|Backplate
|Aluminum, blackenedDoes not aid cooling performanceIncludes back-lit logo
The backplate is purely aesthetic. While it does sport a snazzy-looking ROG logo, it does nothing for cooling performance.
Asus' cooling and mounting frame absorbs heat produced by the memory modules and transfers it to the main sink through a layer of thermal pads. The voltage converters are also cooled by this frame; a thick pad facilitates contact with the cooling fins above them. Since those fins aren't angled by 90°, it is reasonable to assume that this solution was an afterthought. To stabilize the contact a bit better, the cooler is placed on a thick adhesive pad.
The heat sink is nickel-plated and very smooth. Six nickel-plated pipes made from a composite material cut through the sink and help dissipate the GPU's waste heat evenly through a pair of fin arrays. Bends in some of the pipes turn out to be relatively large. This, coupled with the small-diameter pipes, helps improve cooling performance.
Fan Speeds And Noise
The fan curves indicate a conservative, volume-optimized setup. There's a bit of jittery hysteresis as the fans spin up. However, the number of starting impulses is acceptable without becoming particularly annoying.
The measurements from our stress test aren't much different. A slight dip in power consumption correlates with lower RPM.
|Fan Speed And Noise Output
|Fan Speed (Open Test Bench, Maximum)
|1715 RPM
|Fan Speed (Open Test Bench, Average)
|1702 RPM
|Fan Speed (Closed Case, Maximum)
|1884 RPM
|Fan Speed (Closed Case, Average)
|1874 RPM
|Noise (Air Cooling, Maximum)
|39.0 dB(A)
|Noise (Air Cooling, Average)
|38.8 dB(A)
|Noise ( Air Cooling, Idle)
|0 dB(A)
|Acoustic Characteristics
|Almost no low-frequency bearing noise Very audible motor noise < 1 Hz Discernible oscillations due to slightly different fan speeds Hardly any coil buzzing noise Audible air/tearing noises
This snapshot illustrates the entire frequency range of our laboratory measurements, adding some data to our subjective observations.
If you click the Newegg link it shows a price of $799. I don't know why Tom's is reporting a $1,200 price tag.
I see the confusion.
There are 4 versions of the card.
ASUS ROG Poseidon
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126202
$859
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Not Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126187
$759
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126186
$1199
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 - Blower-cooled design
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=9SIA0AJ6E80374
$1299
You can still buy the card for $759 as long as you don't go for the water cooled, overclocked or rear exhaust models.
Less complaining, More research
I have used this card for games daily since it came out last April. It is as fast as Tom's Hardware says it is.
Check out my build:
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NTCbt6
In August, the card started freezing immediately after I launched Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Division. Asus RMA'ed the card, and the new card works even better.
It is now running 1708 MHz GPU and 11100 MHz VRAM at 120% power target, with a slightly more aggressive fan curve than default. GPU boost does the rest auto-magically.
A PCB (Printed circuit board) populated with electronic components is called a printed circuit assembly (PCA), printed circuit board assembly or PCB assembly (PCBA)
