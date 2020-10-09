Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz Monitor Review: Elite Speed

Viewing Angles
The ROG Swift PG259QN provides decent off-axis image quality with a 30% drop in brightness and a shift to blue when viewed at a 45 degree angle.This is typical of modern IPS panels. The blue tint is preferable to the green we see in so many other monitors. From the top, you can see green and red with a 50% brightness reduction. Highlight and shadow detail remain visible from all angles.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
Though the ROG Swift PG259QN takes last place in our comparison, its 10.64% score is still a good one. There was no visible bleed or glow in our sample. The meter noted a slight hotspot in the lower-right corner, but we couldn’t see it with the naked eye. We observed no color uniformity issues either.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
This is why you might want to spend $700 on an FHD monitor. That 3ms screen draw time is something you can easily see in practice. When objects move on screen or the camera pans, resolution remains at its maximum. No amount of motion, at any speed, can cause blur or breakup of the image on the PG259QN. While the other monitors here are close in numbers, the PG259QN truly appears to be in a class by itself.
Input lag matches the record-holding Samsung at just 18ms. No gamer of any skill level will perceive control lag when gaming on this monitor. At this moment in time, it doesn’t get better.
Infact, this one is only 24.5"?
What? What is that price for that resolution, you're really just paying for 360hz?
I should compliment Toms Hardware for improved mainstream-writing description of how motion blur is reduced -- doubling Hz halves display motion blur, as an alternative to strobing. Yesterday's media used to dismiss high Hz, or was not familiar with the benefits of high Hz.
I would, recommend that TomsHardware do pursuit camera tests with instructions at the forums:
https://forums.blurbusters.com/viewforum.php?f=23(Even an iPhone works as a pursuit camera!)
I have the PG259QN here too, and it's absolutely lovely, especially when combined with the Razer 8000 Hz mouse (I have a prototype here).
4K was a $10,000 frivolity in 2001. Today, 4K is a $299 Walmart special. The mainstreaming of 120 Hz is slowly beginning this decade, with future iPhone/Android devices standardizing at least 120 Hz. But eventually, 240 Hz will be a freebie feature much like Retina screens.
We've almost retina'd out resolution, but we are far away from retina refresh rates. There is already a laboratory engineering path to an 8K 1000Hz display, though that will take many years of progress to reach.
High-Hz isn't just for esports anymore. Though the highest Hz is still expensive and mainly of interest to bigger-budget users.