Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz Monitor Review: Elite Speed

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ROG Swift PG259QN provides decent off-axis image quality with a 30% drop in brightness and a shift to blue when viewed at a 45 degree angle.This is typical of modern IPS panels. The blue tint is preferable to the green we see in so many other monitors. From the top, you can see green and red with a 50% brightness reduction. Highlight and shadow detail remain visible from all angles.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though the ROG Swift PG259QN takes last place in our comparison, its 10.64% score is still a good one. There was no visible bleed or glow in our sample. The meter noted a slight hotspot in the lower-right corner, but we couldn’t see it with the naked eye. We observed no color uniformity issues either.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is why you might want to spend $700 on an FHD monitor. That 3ms screen draw time is something you can easily see in practice. When objects move on screen or the camera pans, resolution remains at its maximum. No amount of motion, at any speed, can cause blur or breakup of the image on the PG259QN. While the other monitors here are close in numbers, the PG259QN truly appears to be in a class by itself.

Input lag matches the record-holding Samsung at just 18ms. No gamer of any skill level will perceive control lag when gaming on this monitor. At this moment in time, it doesn’t get better.