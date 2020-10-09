Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz Monitor Review: Elite Speed

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN deals Asus ROG Swift PG259QN Amazon $699 Asus ROG Swift PG259QN BHPhoto $699 Asus ROG Swift PG259QN Newegg $699

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We rounded up the speediest monitors from our most recent reviews to compare against the ROG Swift PG259QN. All operate at 240 Hz or higher. In addition to the ROG Swift PG259QN, we have the Asus TUF VG259QM (280Hz), Acer XN253Q (240 Hz), Aorus KD25F (240 Hz), HP Omen X 25f (240 Hz) and Samsung C27RG5 (240 Hz), the lone VA panel. All others are IPS or TN.

Only the two Asus screens can do HDR, so they are understandably bright. The HP, Acer and Aorus monitors manage to top 400 nits as well. The Samsung is only a bit behind at 370 nits, which is plenty of light for gameplay or workday tasks.

The Samsung’s VA panel takes the black level contest, but the PG259QN is the best of the rest at 0.36 nit. It’s also the best of the rest in the contrast test with an impressive-for-IPS 1,265:1 contrast ratio. The C27RG5 has the broadest dynamic range at 3,354:1.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Our calibration (see our recommended calibration settings on page 1) did not reduce the PG259QN’s contrast by a visible amount (1,164:1 versus 1,265:1). It remained the best of the IPS and TN panels in our comparison.

ANSI contrast after calibration was also excellent at 1,084:1, which is above average for the IPS and TN monitors in our database. Here, the VG259QM has a slight advantage, but you’d be hard-pressed to see the difference. The Samsung, however, has a more three-dimensional and saturated picture.