Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz Monitor Review: Elite Speed

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
We rounded up the speediest monitors from our most recent reviews to compare against the ROG Swift PG259QN. All operate at 240 Hz or higher. In addition to the ROG Swift PG259QN, we have the Asus TUF VG259QM (280Hz), Acer XN253Q (240 Hz), Aorus KD25F (240 Hz), HP Omen X 25f (240 Hz) and Samsung C27RG5 (240 Hz), the lone VA panel. All others are IPS or TN.
Only the two Asus screens can do HDR, so they are understandably bright. The HP, Acer and Aorus monitors manage to top 400 nits as well. The Samsung is only a bit behind at 370 nits, which is plenty of light for gameplay or workday tasks.
The Samsung’s VA panel takes the black level contest, but the PG259QN is the best of the rest at 0.36 nit. It’s also the best of the rest in the contrast test with an impressive-for-IPS 1,265:1 contrast ratio. The C27RG5 has the broadest dynamic range at 3,354:1.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Our calibration (see our recommended calibration settings on page 1) did not reduce the PG259QN’s contrast by a visible amount (1,164:1 versus 1,265:1). It remained the best of the IPS and TN panels in our comparison.
ANSI contrast after calibration was also excellent at 1,084:1, which is above average for the IPS and TN monitors in our database. Here, the VG259QM has a slight advantage, but you’d be hard-pressed to see the difference. The Samsung, however, has a more three-dimensional and saturated picture.
I should compliment Toms Hardware for improved mainstream-writing description of how motion blur is reduced -- doubling Hz halves display motion blur, as an alternative to strobing. Yesterday's media used to dismiss high Hz, or was not familiar with the benefits of high Hz.
I would, recommend that TomsHardware do pursuit camera tests with instructions at the forums:
I have the PG259QN here too, and it's absolutely lovely, especially when combined with the Razer 8000 Hz mouse (I have a prototype here).
4K was a $10,000 frivolity in 2001. Today, 4K is a $299 Walmart special. The mainstreaming of 120 Hz is slowly beginning this decade, with future iPhone/Android devices standardizing at least 120 Hz. But eventually, 240 Hz will be a freebie feature much like Retina screens.
We've almost retina'd out resolution, but we are far away from retina refresh rates. There is already a laboratory engineering path to an 8K 1000Hz display, though that will take many years of progress to reach.
High-Hz isn't just for esports anymore. Though the highest Hz is still expensive and mainly of interest to bigger-budget users.